Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we can’t get enough of celeb style. It’s only right that we’re just as obsessed with the stylish pieces they pick out for their children. Celebs like Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff keep their kiddos dressed for bedtime with the help of Little Sleepies.

In case you missed it, the celeb-loved sleepwear brand is all the rage. The beloved brand was founded after Maradith Frenkel, a successful studio executive, had her son Gavin, who struggled with terrible eczema as a newborn. She struggled to find the “perfect sleeper” and founded Little Sleepies as a solution.

Get the Birthday Collection starting at just $30 at Little Sleepies!

The brand features celeb-loved pajamas, play clothes and nursery essentials. The pieces are crafted from hypoallergenic bamboo fabrics that are gentle on sensitive skin and offer UV protection. Best of all? Little Sleepies fits children three times longer than other brands. Parents and caregivers can get in on the cozy fun too. The pajama sets come in adult sizes, so parents, like tennis champion Serena Williams, can dress up in matching jammies with their children.

In honor of the brand’s six-year anniversary, Little Sleepies is introducing the Birthday Collection. The new release features five standout prints designed exclusively for this year’s celebration. From the animal-friendly Party Pals style to the car and truck-designed Birthday Builders set, Little Sleepies features so many colorful designs that children will love.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Birthday Collection starting at just $30 at Little Sleepies!