This LA Brand Proves You Only Need to Spend $100 for the Perfect Pair of Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is no easy feat. The denim can either be poor quality and cheap or too expensive for bottoms you’ll simply be wearing on a day-to-day basis.

If you want the perfect fit at a price that seems reasonable, Liverpool Los Angeles is quickly becoming the go-to brand for everyone from influencers to everyday people. It was launched in 2012 by fashion industry experts Ron and Jill Perilman. Together, the duo combined their expertise to develop superior style and consistent fitting jeans and sportswear for women and men.

Liverpool is the sweet spot for denim lovers who are looking for fresh closet staples that have a high end look and feel and won’t break the bank. Get a closer look at what the company and products are all about below.

Designer, eco-friendly-quality for less.

According to Jill, she and Ron traveled the world to incorporate the best eco-friendly design technologies and fabrics into their new ECO Collection. Their goal was to efficiently create $300-worth of quality so that they’re able to sell jeans to customers for less than $100, and be sustainable. They did it.

As leaders in the fashion industry, you can also count on them to deliver on-trend items that compete with top designers. “We’re also forward-thinking with trend and style because it can’t just look and feel good, it has to be covetable,” Jill said to Sourcing Journal. “These are styles you dream about having in your closet. Ultimately, when you’re wearing the right jean, your entire mood changes. Your entire day might change. The confidence women get from looking good affects how you walk through the world, and we want that feeling to be accessible to a wider range of ages, body types, and budgets.”

Snag a secret elastic waistband.

Innovation is the second factor that makes Liverpool stand out. For instance, instead of the standard zipper, the brand’s bestselling Gia Glider, their new revolutionary pull-on is equipped with a secret elastic waistband, working pockets, faux zipper and a single button closure. Designed to look like a traditional 5-pocket, but guess what?! It’s a pull-on! Not only does this provide extra comfort, but it also avoids any awkward crotch situations and smooths the waistline resulting in a more flattering silhouette. This amazing style is also offered in knit!

Explore high performance fibers.

Additionally, Liverpool realizes that something’s gotta give. Nothing’s worse than tight jeans with no breathing room or unflattering, saggy pants with too much stretch, which is why the brand is all about high-performance fibers.

“By having the right amount of give and take within denim fabrics, including 4-way compression, stretch and Dual FX T-400, it transforms traditional fabric to a premium one that is silky-soft to the touch which ultimately helps maintain their shape while still proving the comfortable freedom of movement,” Jill also added to Sourcing Journal.

Finally, wear Liverpool wherever.

Even though you can always dress up jeans, Liverpool also offers bottoms, jackets and tops that are sure to step up your workwear both behind the screen and eventually, in the office. You can find everything from modestly priced $109 fitted blazers to affordable $89 knit trousers.

All in all, Liverpool checks off plenty of boxes. The collections are versatile, high-quality, unique in style, but most importantly, won’t rip you off. It’s not every day this happens, so you can’t go wrong with giving the brand a try. Luckily, orders include free shipping and returns in most states.

Article by Isis Briones