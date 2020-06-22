Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

It’s impossible to avoid Gucci Princetown mules. No matter where we go or where we turn, there they are. It’s like they follow Us! The only unfortunate part of it all? Gucci mules are hotter than ever, and we don’t have our own pair. At this point, they are nothing more than a pipe dream thanks to their hefty price tag.

Ballin’ on a budget isn’t easy. But duping? Well, thanks to this similar silhouette, that’s truly possible. When looking for a classic lookalike option that exudes all of the same elegance and effortlessness as the designer pair does, this must-have mule is seriously so good, everyone will be doing a double-take.

The Steve Madden Kandi Slip-On Mule is the most highly-wearable, super transitional shoe option that we need in our closets ASAP.

Why do we love this slip-on mule so much? It’s the functional option that also brings a fun and fresh approach into our day-to-day wardrobes. And quite frankly? That’s refreshing. It’s the ideal example of fashion done right.

The mule is polished, modern and will smoothly transition into our closets. It’s super comfortable and the leather material looks so luxe. Surely, we’re not alone when saying we want to show our love for this shoe by incorporating it into our #OOTDs.

With many shades up for grabs, it’s hard to pick — but they are all equally fabulous. Just look at this neon yellow (below), which is currently on sale for 49% off!

Additionally, this mule is the perfect option if you’re on the hunt for a shoe for work hours to after-hours. Looking for the most toned-down and traditional variety? Then go for the black leather, of course. It can seamlessly be teamed with more upscale outfits such as satin trousers and white button-down shirts. They are totally work-appropriate. From classic totes to cream trench coats, the pairing possibilities are endless.

The bolder hues available can instantly elevate anything from basic jeans to white T-shirts and take every ensemble to the next level. Personally, we would pair any of these with a flowy dress or even a super-chic jumpsuit.

When it comes to these effortlessly trendy styles, they’re spot-on dupes to those near-and-dear Gucci mules. From the double-buckle hardware to the slide-on style, they provide the same vibe without your bank account balance dropping.

So many reviewers are claiming these mules are the smartest shoe decision they have made in a while. Across the board, users loved how comfortable and well-fitting this mule was, with many praising the practical heel. When you’re looking for the sleekest silhouette to slip into, why not slide into this designer dupe that does everything but fall flat?

