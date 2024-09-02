Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re splurging on a moisturizer that still isn’t producing results, it’s time to try something new. While it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking an affordable option won’t offer results either, we’re here to put that myth to rest. Thousands of shoppers give the L’Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer their stamps of approval for providing youthful-looking skin, and it’s only $10 at Amazon!

The Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer from L’Oréal Paris does the job of a $100 cream for a fraction of the cost! The rich cream gives skin a dose of intense hydration, which can help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. It also leaves the complexion looking smoother and plumper. A top concern is that a face cream can be greasy on the skin, but this formula immediately absorbs and feels incredibly lightweight on other skin. It’s also fragrance-free, making it an excellent match for sensitive skin.

Get the L’Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer for $10 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 20,000 shoppers have purchased the cream this month. It also has over 45,400 five-star ratings that rave over its visible results.

“I noticed a difference within a week of using this morning and night,” a five-star reviewer said. “Don’t think I’ll ever look 30 again, but this definitely smoothes out the wrinkles on my forehead, smile lines, and creases around my lips.”

Another says that L’Oréal’s moisturizer is an alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream. “The texture is just like the CT Magic Cream,” they wrote. “It is super rich but doesn’t make the skin feel greasy. I have extremely sensitive/acne-prone skin, and this doesn’t break me out at all. I have been using it for about two years now, and I will never stop using it. Super inexpensive and works wonders!”

It’s a “game-changer for youthful skin!” a final shopper wrote. “I recently started using the L’Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer, and I’m absolutely thrilled with the results! This product has quickly become an essential part of my skincare routine. First and foremost, the fragrance-free formula is a game-changer for me. It’s gentle on my sensitive skin and doesn’t cause any irritation.”

For only $10, this cream delivers the results that you would expect from a $100 cream. Head to Amazon now to see the results for yourself.

