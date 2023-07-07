Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wish you could condense your beauty routine to one step? Skip all the bells and whistles and just focus on the foundation? Same. At this point, our skincare inventory is longer than our grocery list! Besides just wasting time, this tedious process weighs down our complexion with too much product. No wonder our makeup often looks cakey and creased!

Well, what if we told you that we finally found a single solution that cuts our application in half? The L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion is our new skincare superhero. Infused with glycerin and shea butter, this illuminator gives you a hydrated sun-kissed glow. It’s basically like a tinted moisturizer, foundation and highlighter all in one.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day on July 11 and 12, you can score this game-changing glow enhancer on sale right now!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion for just $13 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

We had heard about this viral face and body highlighter before, but we didn’t know if it would live up to the hype. Customers have compared this skin tint to the cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, which retails for $49. At a fraction of the cost, this L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion gives the Flawless Filter a run for its money!

This tinted moisturizer also gets the celebrity seal of approval! Camilla Cabello prepped for the Grammys with this glow enhancer. And Elle Fanning, Simona Tabasco and Coco Jones all glowed at the Cannes Film Festival, thanks to Lumi Glotion. Martha Stewart even wore the highlighter for her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot! Celebrity makeup artist Daisy Toye revealed that the lifestyle exert “goes through a tube every week.”

Lightweight, silky-smooth and creamy, this nourishing formula comes in four shades for all skin tones. You can wear this product alone, under foundation or as a highlighter in targeted areas. It’s a one-stop shop for skincare!

“This is my go-to product for summer,” one shopper declared. “I mix it with my tinted SPF moisturizer for a luminescent all over glow! The product is soft and luxurious.” Another reviewer raved, “Where was this all my life?! I cannot believe the difference this stuff makes. It makes my skin glowy (not shiny) and perfectly matches my skin tone. Some days I just wear this with no other makeup and still feel like a beauty queen.”

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t kick off for a few days, so make sure you snag this early beauty deal before it sells out!

