How to Lose Weight Fast: 8 Weight Loss Products to Shed Pounds Quickly

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Weight loss is a process that takes dedication. When you think of how to lose weight fast, you may wonder if there’s a shortcut you can take. While there isn’t necessarily a shortcut, there are supplements formulated to help you get the numbers on the scale dropping more quickly.

Whether you need detox support, help with cravings or help with fat burn, there’s a product out on the market for you. When you combine these helpful supplements with changes to your lifestyle that include a healthy diet and regular exercise, you can watch as your clothes start fitting more loosely while your energy levels stay up. When you feel good, you keep that forward momentum going!

Best Weight Loss Products in 2023

These are some of our favorite weight loss products you can try today to help you lose weight fast.

Best Overall Weight Loss Supplement: Paleovalley Apple Cider Vinegar Complex

Paleovalley’s Apple Cider Vinegar Complex is a weight management supplement that helps to reduce cravings and support your healthy blood sugar. It’s infused with four different superfoods to help support your gut health and encourage normal inflammation. All of the ingredients they use are organic so that you don’t have to worry about herbicides and pesticides ruining your health supplement.

Pros:

Organic apple cider vinegar + 4 superfoods

Supports healthy blood sugar levels

Helps reduce cravings

Paleovalley is smaller in terms of company sizes, but they operate with a big heart. For them, vibrant health is a priority. They want you to be able to experience your best life and so they’ve created nutrient-dense products that deliver a powerful opportunity for you to love and care for yourself.

This weight loss supplement has earned 4.9 out of five stars from most customers. One customer comments that it has been extremely helpful in reducing heartburn. Sometimes, you don’t notice exactly how a product is impacting you until you remove it from your regular routine. That was the case with this verified buyer who was happy-go-lucky until he ran out. Another customer says that it helps with fasting in the mornings. His stomach is in way better condition when he takes it daily.

Buy Now!

Best for Increasing Energy: SkinnyFit Skinny Gummies

The Skinny Gummies from SkinnyFit are formulated to support your healthy weight, help with fat burn, and they’re also great for helping to control your appetite. Although these contain apple cider vinegar, you won’t find the taste bitter at all. Instead, you can enjoy a tropical berry flavor. There are 60 gummies per bottle and they’re vegan and soy free!

Pros:

Made with slimming ingredients

Helps control appetite

Contains antioxidants

SkinnyFit has been featured in other publications like Marie Claire, Shape, Allure and Elle. Along with creating amazing products, they’ve also put together a 28-day fitness and nutrition guide that helps you regain confidence and transform your life in just under a month.

83% of customers rate Skinny Gummies with five stars. One recent verified buyer says she loves the taste and has already lost two pounds. Another customer says he was very skeptical because “how can something that tastes good actually help?” Much to his surprise, it has curbed his appetite.

Buy Now!

Best Tasting: ColonBroom

If you struggle with going to the bathroom, ColonBroom might just be the secret weapon you need to aid in digestion and gut health.

But it’s not just constipation that it helps with. ColonBroom’s delicious daily drink also works as a body detoxer, immune booster and weight loss aid, using Psyllium Husk — an essential type of fiber — to make magic happen.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free formula

Non-GMO supplement

Improves your body’s detoxification

ColonBroom has a really neat quiz on its website that helps you figure out which is the safest and most effective product for you. They designed a formula that helps to relieve constipation, and aid with weight loss while cleansing your body overall.

Customers say that ColonBroom has a sweet taste, which makes it a lot easier to take during regular routines, especially if you’re starting a new weight loss set of goals.

Buy Now!

Best Fat Burner: Invigor8 Fat Burner

The Invigor8 Fat Burner is a weight loss formula that works as an appetite suppressant. It’s made with all-natural ingredients that don’t just burn fat but also help to preserve your lean muscle. You can experience healthy weight loss with the supplement along with a boosted mood, better metabolism and more energy.

Pros:

The first thermogenic weight-loss formula made from natural ingredients

Preserves lean muscle

Increases energy and boosts mood

Invigor8 is a Biomedical Research Laboratories nutrition company. It was founded in 2008 in San Diego, California. To this day, this company remains committed to the development of innovative products meant to provide you with the nutrition your body needs. They focus on blending science-based, active ingredients with some of their top-secret, high-tech technologies that deliver nutrients in a way unlike other products.

This product, on average, gets 4.6 out of five stars. Verified buyers say that it tastes great and is really easy to use. One verified buyer says that he has taken different supplements that purport to do what this product says it does but they’re just not a match. He doesn’t experience any side effects from this product, and it has really helped to control his cravings.

Buy Now!

Best for Healthy Digestion: Organixx Optimal Digestion Kit

The Optimal Digestion Kit from Organixx includes enzyme 17 and probiotics. These two supplements help you create a strong and healthy gut barrier while also working to improve your digestion. You’ll get a flatter belly with a lot less bloat, even after those legumes you love, and you’ll also help to eliminate digestive issues like constipation and acid reflux.

Pros:

Formulated to improve digestion

1-year money-back guarantee

Optimizes digestive function

Organixx has a commitment to all their customers and that’s to deliver amazing supplements that can really impact your life in a positive way. They use a proprietary fermentation process that makes their supplements easily absorbable. Sometimes, you take supplements but they’re not actually being absorbed by your body. With Organixx, you don’t have to worry about that.

Customers rate this duo 4.5 out of five stars. Many customers find that it helps with their digestion and keeps bloating at a minimum. One customer, in particular, says that enzyme 17 has been the first step in helping him recover his gut health. It has helped reduce gas and the pain that goes with it. He’s noticed that his bowel movements are a lot more regular and he’s very content with how his quality of life has improved.

Buy Now!

Best for Gut Health: Onnit Total GUT HEALTH with Probiotics

Pros:

Helps break down food and absorb nutrients

Contains probiotics, HCL and enzymes

Promotes healthy gut flora

Onnit offers Total GUT HEALTH with Probiotics which is a packet that contains probiotics, HCL and enzymes that are formulated to help support optimal digestion and healthy gut flora. You can expect this product to assist with breaking down the foods you eat along with helping your body absorb all of the nutrients. It also supports immune system health and it’s dairy free and soy free.

Onnit operates with a specific brand belief and that’s to help you get closer to the version of yourself you want to become. They know that when you are hyper-focused on improving one aspect of your life, that reverberates throughout the rest of your life. Any time you spend focused on developing any part of your mind, body, or spirit means that the rest of you is bound to evolve.

Customers frequently rate this product well, focusing on both the quality and the value. Recent customers say that they’re feeling better already after only a couple of days trying this product out and one skeptical customer says she is always a bit wary about supplements and how effective they might be. She likes to give them time to work but after only a week trying this weight loss supplement, she’s feeling more regulated and balanced.

Buy Now!

Best for Daily Detox: Akasha Naturals AdvaCleanse Daily Detox

The AdvaCleanse Daily Detox is a dietary supplement that offers regular support so that you can experience balanced detoxification. A good detox helps to restore your vitality and your overall health. There are 72 capsules total in the bottle and the formula delivers methylated B12 along with folate. Additionally, you receive support that increases the activity of liver detox enzymes.

Pros:

Daily detoxification

Bifunctional nutritional support

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Enhances liver detox enzymes

Akasha Naturals operates with a few guiding principles. They take a multidisciplinary approach to wellness and healing, always using science-backed studies. Their aim is to educate you and collaborate with you so that you always feel empowered with the choices you make regarding your health. They also address the whole person because you are a balance between your body, mind, and spirit.

Customers love that the supplement provides a natural and holistic way to detox. One customer took part in a 21-day online cleanse and detox and walked away feeling empowered with better digestive function, less weight and much better energy levels.

Buy Now!

Best Keto Supplement: BiOptimizers Kapex

Kapex is a keto supplement that helps to support digestion when you’re following the keto diet. It’s formulated to boost AMPK, which is an enzyme that increases your energy levels. It also works to decrease inflammation and boost your heart health. You’ll experience higher energy levels and a more balanced digestive process whether you’re eating keto, low-carb, or paleo.

Pros:

Enhances fat loss

Improves keto, low-carb and paleo digestion

Helps lower inflammation

BiOptimizers aims to work in a different capacity than other companies. It was born from pain when the president of the company witnessed his sister lose her life in a battle with cancer. It broke his heart and changed the trajectory of his life. He turned that pain into passion and now lives his life’s purpose by helping others.

Customers count on this product to help them when it comes to moving into ketosis more quickly. One woman says she has an extremely sensitive stomach but even when taking seven of these pills daily, she does not get any kind of upset. She loves that the ingredients list is super clean and that she feels good when taking the supplement.

Buy Now!

How We Chose Our Winners

Since supplements aren’t regulated by any governing body, it can be difficult to find companies and formulas you can trust. To simplify the search for you, we took the time to vet each company and product to ensure you have access to weight loss supplements that work.

Quality

Quality is everything—especially when you’re ingesting a supplement and counting on it to support your weight loss journey. If you’re not getting the best of the best, a supplement could actually thwart your progress. When it comes to weight loss, you need high energy levels to tackle your workouts, help with reducing cravings if you struggle to keep up with a clean diet, and plenty of support for detox. You’re undoing sometimes years of damage, which means you need extra support to get you from feeling slow and sluggish to motivated and excited about the changes you’re making. During the initial weight loss phase, you can typically lose more weight as your body adjusts to new changes. Having the right support from a weight loss supplement can keep you going with the forward momentum, even when the initial excitement starts to fade.

Customer Reviews

How great can a product be if there aren’t tons of people singing its praises? We want to know what customers think after trying each of these products. Often, we find out information that wouldn’t otherwise be apparent. For example, one customer loved a specific formula but noticed that it contained raspberry ketones. Unfortunately, he is sensitive to these ketones and had to discontinue use. He requested the manufacturer create a ketone-free option so that he could enjoy the formula. That helps us provide you with a fair warning as well, so you don’t have to follow through with the same experiment as that other customer.

What Are Weight Loss Supplements?

Weight loss supplements are dietary supplements that contain a variety of different ingredients meant to support you during your weight loss journey. Some of the ingredients you might see in these different supplements include green coffee bean extract which helps to decrease how much fat accumulates in your body and also helps to convert blood sugar into a sustained energy supply that you can use to meet your exercise and fitness goals.

Another set of ingredients you might notice in weight loss supplements are probiotics which are designed for gut health. They help to restore the balance of beneficial bacteria in your gut. Another ingredient you might notice in a weight loss supplement is bitter orange. Bitter orange helps you burn more calories and can also help with appetite control. Chromium may be included in the formula you select. This is a mineral that helps you regulate blood sugar levels. It can absolutely be effective when you’re looking to decrease body fat and lose weight.

Taking Weight Loss Supplements for the First Time

If you’re taking weight loss supplements for the first time, make sure that you do a thorough review of all the ingredients. You need to confirm that none of the ingredients is something that you’re sensitive or allergic to. You should contact your medical provider as well to ensure that the supplement you wish to take is safe for use, especially if you are currently taking any prescription medications.

Always start with the manufacturer’s recommended dosage. People who are new to certain ingredients may need to start slow with maybe one or two capsules per day. As you learn your body’s tolerance for all of the ingredients, you may eventually move to a higher total of capsules per day. Don’t rush this process, however. It’s always best to start slow and steady and gauge your body’s response to the different ingredients included in a specific supplement.

Benefits of Using Weight Loss Supplements

Weight loss supplements help you burn fat, burn more calories and give you increased energy levels. A lot of the time, when you’re overweight, you’re fatigued. Your diet may not be as clean as it should be, which only exacerbates those tired feelings. When you’re tired, you’re not going to tackle a workout. However, when you’re taking a supplement that gives you sustained energy, you’re able to tackle your day with more vigor.

Additionally, some of the supplements work to reduce your appetite and your cravings. Sometimes, a slice of cake seems completely irresistible but when you’re taking a supplement that helps curb those cravings, you don’t even think twice about trying to get that extra dessert. Instead, you can remain focused on achieving your long-term goals by tackling your short-term goals.

Potential Side Effects

Like with any product, there are potential side effects and health concerns that you should look out for when taking weight loss supplements.

Some people may experience nausea, diarrhea, constipation, vomiting and even low blood pressure. Some of these might be temporary as your body adjusts to the ingredients but if you are feeling worse and not better, it’s best to discontinue use.

Other Ways to Lose Weight Effectively

Although supplements are incredibly helpful for your weight loss journey, they aren’t a standalone solution. These weight loss supplements are formulated to help you with the actions and healthy habits you are already taking to achieve your desired weight.

Changes to your diet to be in a calorie deficit (aka burning more calories than you’re eating), along with incorporating movement into your routine, like lifting weights or simply walking, are ultimately what is going to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

It’s easy to stagnate and get disappointed if you don’t see progress but weight loss takes time, and your body needs that time to adjust to your new habits. Rapid weight loss occurs in the first stages. Along with taking care of your physical health by making these changes, make sure you’re also taking care of your mental health.

Ultimately, it’s what you tell yourself that either motivates you or keeps you feeling like you can’t do it. You have to be willing to support yourself, especially in those moments when it gets really hard and it’s just you and your mind as you reach a new goal. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t seek out support from others.

If there is a running group, biking group, or another type of weight loss community you can plug into, you are much more likely to see results. The buddy system in a healthy lifestyle is real, and it works.

FAQs

Are weight loss supplements safe?

Supplements are as safe as their suppliers make them. If you’re not familiar with the brand and you can’t dig up any information about its reputation, we can’t recommend trying their products. Supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, so if you want to be safe, make sure you’re only taking products made by suppliers you trust.

How fast can you lose weight?

When you have a lot of weight to lose, it’s possible for you to lose the initial pounds more quickly. For most, losing one to two pounds per week is healthy. Even if you do experience rapid weight loss in the beginning, keep in mind that your body is incredibly adaptable and the weight you lose per week will change the closer you get to your goal. Stay consistent with your plan and add a little variety to your routine when you hit a plateau.

Will the weight stay off?

That depends on you. Losing excess weight isn’t a guarantee that the weight will stay off. Weight loss requires you to change your lifestyle and keeping the weight off requires you to maintain those changes.

Losing weight fast is possible when you create the perfect environment for your body to detox, burn fat, and create energy. So long as you’re staying focused with a healthy diet and incorporating more exercise into your lifestyle, these supplements are fantastic for helping to accelerate your progress.

