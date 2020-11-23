Buying Now: 9 Black Friday Specials You’ll Absolutely Love From Lululemon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Hoping for a little Black Friday magic to really set that holiday cheer in motion this year? Well, bibbidi-bobbidi-boo! We’re here to make it happen for you. We’re just the messengers though. The real fairy godmother of the season is none other than everyone’s favorite luxury fitness brand, lululemon!

lululemon’s Black Friday and Cyber Weekend specials are truly otherworldly — we know we’re spellbound. There are finds in every category, plus some newly-released pieces you’ll want to get your hands on immediately. Whether you’re powering through a pilates workout on YouTube, going for a solo morning run or cuddling up on the couch for a movie marathon, we’re about to introduce you to some seriously spectacular specials!

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get any better than a pair of Align leggings from lululemon. These buttery-soft beauties are a yoga lover’s dream thanks to their stretchy, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. They’re also totally our pick for working from home in pure comfort!

8 More Bestselling 2020 Black Friday Specials at lululemon

1. Coats and Jacket Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: This On the Trails Jacket is what most windbreakers wish they could be. It’s packable, it has reflective details and it even has a cinchable hem!

See all coat and jacket Black Friday specials at lululemon!

2. Sweater Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: The linen-blend fabric of this Well Being Crew Sweater is ingenious for layering, and the relaxed fit is what winter fashion is all about!

See all sweater Black Friday specials at lululemon!

3. Jogger Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: The Sun Setter Joggers are airy and quick to dry, and we love how the high-rise waistband and tapered cuffs deliver such a flattering fit!

See all jogger Black Friday specials at lululemon!

4. Bag Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: This Now and Always Tote is both sporty and chic, just like you. It’s durable and water-repellant, and there’s even a pocket inside just for your water bottle!

See all bag Black Friday specials at lululemon!

5. Hoodie and Sweatshirt Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: A simple hoodie is nice…but this Varsa Hoodie is nicer. Its minimal design is accompanied by intricacies like lab-exclusive textured jacquard fabric and No-Stink Zinc, an invisible technology that stops the growth of odor-causing bacteria!

See all hoodie and sweatshirt Black Friday specials at lululemon!

6. Super High-Waisted Legging Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: These Power Within Super High-Rise Pants have a figure-loving silhouette that will have you overflowing with confidence. They’re also made of lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric!

See all super high-waisted legging Black Friday specials at lululemon!

7. Sports Bra Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the Fine Form Bra because it comes in actual cup sizes, making it super easy to find your best fit rather than having to play a guessing game like we do with other brands!

See all sports bra Black Friday specials at lululemon!

8. Shirt Specials

Our Absolute Favorite: This Dynamic Days Tank‘s sheer mesh fabric looks and feels like a breath of fresh air, and the Dune shade is one of the prettiest neutrals we’ve ever seen!

See all shirt Black Friday specials at lululemon!

Looking for something else? Shop all Black Friday and Cyber Week deals at lululemon here and shop the rest of the site here!

