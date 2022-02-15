The Comfiest, Wear-Anywhere Fashion Finds Now Available at lululemon

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Did someone say “new”? We’re all ears! As always, lululemon is delivering pure quality — plus heaping sides of cuteness and comfort — with its newer releases. We want to fill our shopping cart to the virtual brim, and you know what? We just might (if that’s possible)!

We’ve picked out some of our favorite new releases from lululemon that you’ll be able to wear all the time, whether you’re chilling at home, working out or hanging with friends. They’ll be perfect for transitioning into spring too. Shop below!

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew, Softstreme

Oversized fits? Love them. Cropped hems? Adore them. Put them together and you get a truly must-own piece like this crew neck. The Softstreme™ fabric has a peach-fuzz texture that feels divine. Wear this relaxed sweatshirt on the move or for movie night!

Get the Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew, Softstreme for $118 at lululemon! Free standard shipping!

Down for It All Jacket

This water-resistant jacket has a quilted puffer design but a slim fit, making it great for running outdoors in colder weather. With details like a removable hood, a hidden phone sleeve, thumbholes and reflective details for nighttime workouts, this is an incredible find!

Get the Down for It All Jacket for $198 at lululemon! Free standard shipping!

Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger

These scuba joggers are made of light, skin-friendly cotton, plus a kiss of elastane for stretch. They’re wonderful for workouts, but their high-rise silhouette and tapered ankles would be so cute with booties and a crop top too!

Get the Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger for $118 at lululemon! Free standard shipping!

Love Crew T-Shirt

If we’re talking about wear-everywhere pieces, a solid T-shirt is an essential. This stretchy, breathable tee has an easy fit, is easy to care for and can be styled in countless ways. In comes in a bunch of colors too!

Get the Love Crew T-Shirt for $48 at lululemon! Free standard shipping!



Hotty Hot Low Rise Short 4″

Warm weather is almost here, so make sure you have a fantastic pair of shorts ready as soon as the sun truly starts to shine! You could totally wear this pair in the gym in the meantime, or even to bed if you’re a hot sleeper. The swift fabric and roomy fit will keep you feeling light and totally cute!

Get the Hotty Hot Low Rise Short 4″ starting at $58 at lululemon! Free standard shipping!

Looking for more? Shop all new arrivals at lululemon here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!