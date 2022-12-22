Lumiara: Give Your Skin What It’s Been Dreaming Of

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see women that have beautiful, clear skin with only a few signs of aging and wonder, “What am I doing wrong?” Even with a consistent skincare routine, nutritious diet, and plenty of hydration, your skin might be begging for more.

Healthy skin starts from the inside out. When we’re sick, feeling stressed, or have a hormonal imbalance, our skin usually provides the first warning signs through blemishes, breakouts, dullness, and sagging.

So, why do so many skincare products focus on topical treatments rather than getting to the root cause of these issues? Lumiara asked that very question when formulating its now-viral skincare products.

Developed by sought-after celebrity dermatologist Dr. Jessica Wu, Lumiara is the actionable skincare follow-up to the concepts explained in her book, Feed Your Face. Dr. Wu is passionate about internal wellness for external confidence — and by the looks of Lumiara’s many five-star reviews from customers, it sounds like Lumiara has found the secret to defying aging and restoring our skin’s health.

Keep reading to learn more about Lumiara’s three skincare products and how they’ve been formulated to revive your skin, or head to Lumiara’s website and see the difference for yourself.

Get To Know the Science Behind Lumiara

When Dr. Wu was growing up, she dealt with such severe acne that she even tried to put hydrogen peroxide on her face to get rid of her pimples. Her blemishes made her feel insecure and embarrassed, like she needed to wear a pound of makeup just to get out the door.

This experience is part of what led her to study dermatology. Now acne-free, she helps women — including some famous names you might know — transform both their skin and their self-confidence.

When it was time to formulate Lumiara, Dr. Wu understood that old tactics weren’t going to work. Skincare is a science, after all. And when you look at the science of the skin, you’ll understand that there’s a lot more going on underneath the surface than simply clogged pores.

Natural, Balancing, and Cruelty-Free Ingredients

Take the balance of your skin’s microbiome, for example. You may have heard of the microbiome in your gut. It’s become a hot topic when it comes to dealing with digestive issues and looking after our overall wellness.

While our gut microbiome and skin microbiome are very much connected, they are entirely different ecosystems. Millions of microbes live on your skin (and that includes your face), like fungi, bacteria, and more. While that may have just turned your stomach, we assure you — they’re supposed to be there. These little organisms help turn over new skin cells and communicate with your immune system when the body is healing from damage or illness.

While the skin’s microbiome works hard, it can also be quite delicate. A simple overgrowth of one fungus can throw the whole system out of whack, leading to flaking, dandruff, or fungal acne.

Lumiara focuses on balancing the skin’s microbiome. Its natural and plant-based ingredients contain anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, restoring the skin’s natural state and stimulating the growth of new, fresh skin cells.

The result? Clearer, more youthful-looking skin.

Topical Care for Mental Health

In addition to its microbiome-healing ingredients, Lumiara also takes a novel approach to skincare by using an ingredient called CanniBiota. While it is derived from the hemp plant, CanniBiota contains no THC or CBD — meaning there is no “high” or relaxed feeling that comes from applying CanniBiota to the skin.

Cannibiota is absorbed into the skin and stimulates the brain’s pleasure centers, where the “love hormone” oxytocin is created. It’s released by the brain during moments of extreme intimacy, like sexual touch, labor, and breastfeeding. Oxytocin makes us feel confident in a way that others can notice.

If you’ve ever seen a friend soon after they’ve fallen in love and noticed that they seem to be glowing, what you’ve probably seen is actually oxytocin working its charm. Happy hormones like oxytocin make our moods more buoyant — and our skin more vibrant.

Dr. Wu’s Approach to Skincare

When you consider just how stress and lack of sleep can damage our skin and leave it looking lifeless, you’ll start to see the genius behind Lumiara’s approach to skincare.

By focusing on the health of the microbiome and wellness from within, these products are totally changing the game, putting the power back in women’s hands when it comes to the appearance of our skin.

If you take a stroll down the skincare aisle of your pharmacy or flick on the television during a commercial break, you’ll know just how many anti-aging products are out there. From eye creams to wrinkle fighters to chemical peels, there is an entire industry designed to make women feel bad about their skin and aging.

Lumiara is different. Its top priority is helping women feel more confident and restoring health to the skin’s microbiome. Of course, doesn’t hurt that a natural side effect of the skin’s wellness is fewer wrinkles, clearer skin, and a more even complexion. Just saying.

Which Lumiara Products Are Causing All This Buzz?

All that said, let’s break down some of the reasons why Lumiara is quickly becoming one of the most talked about skincare brands on the Internet. We have three words for you: shine, glow, and lifted.

All of Lumiara’s products are tested and reviewed by a third-party laboratory, ensuring that their incredible results can be trusted.

Shine

First up is Shine, Lumiara’s answer to eye creams. This eye serum nourishes the bacteria around the eye, bringing balance and harmony to the area and erasing fine lines like crow’s feet and under-eye bags.

Like all of Lumiara’s products, it contains CanniBiota, that THC- and CBD-free ingredient that stimulates the brain’s pleasure centers and encourages the production of happy hormones. It also contains anti-inflammatory aloe vera juice and avocado oil, alongside nutrients that support the production of collagen.

In short, the skin around your eyes will feel firmer, less baggy, and more vibrant. One customer, Michelle, said these ingredients worked miracles on her wrinkles:

“My wrinkles had spoiled my mornings for years. I hated looking at them in the mirror after I’d just woke up, so I wanted to see if Lumiara really did anything, and I was pleasantly surprised. I’ll keep using it as it’s the best wrinkle cream I’ve tried.”

Glow

Next on the docket is Glow, which is an all-over face serum. This product is great if you deal with hyperpigmentation or an uneven skin tone. The anti-inflammatory properties found in aloe vera juice bring a more even complexion, soothing and erasing redness and sun damage.

As the CanniBiota lifts your mood to make you feel more confident and secure, the other hardworking ingredients firm up your skin’s texture, brightening and toning your skin’s appearance.

Glow really helps skin feel smoother, as one customer named Karen mentioned in her review: “Lumiara has definitely given my skin a new density and softness. The appearance is much more smooth, and I look forward to increased firmness moving forward.”

Lifted

Last but certainly not least is Lifted. Lifted was the first of Lumiara’s products to go viral, thanks in part to Dr. Wu’s enthusiastic recommendation.

Lifted is a face cream, perfect for use on the face and neck. After just one use, you’ll be able to feel the difference. Lifted revives sagging, heavy skin, smoothing out wrinkles and blemishes and helping you to feel more yourself.

In addition to CanniBiota, Lifted contains glycerin and citric acid. The antimicrobial properties of the former bring balance to your skin’s microbiome, while the vitamins in the latter hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It’s no wonder so many customers rave over Lifted’s results.

One customer, Doris, said, “It has been a month now, and my small lines have disappeared, the larger ones are getting smaller. This stuff, Lifted, is fantastic. Never have I had a cream do anything for me. I am the happiest I have ever been.”

Try these incredible products for yourself today!

It’s Time To Rethink Skincare

If you’ve tried a number of skincare products and struggled to see real results, we’ve been there. Aging can be a difficult and frustrating process, especially if you’re putting in the effort for a consistent skincare routine.

Lumiara can help.

This viral skincare brand, formulated by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Wu, is doing things differently, from the science behind the brand to the message it spreads. Over the next year, it’s expected that Lummiara will help over a hundred thousand women bring balance back to their skin.

Will you be one of them?

Browse through Lumiara’s website to see which of their products best suits your skincare needs.

