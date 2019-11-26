Score This $199 Luxury Blow-Dryer on Sale for Just $65!





Whether it’s a wedding, a night out with the girls or an anniversary dinner with your SO, there’s always a good reason to head to the salon for a professional blowout. But with hair appointments costing close to $100 every time, it’s high time you start taking things into your own hands. That’s where the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer comes into play.

We know what you’re thinking: the last thing you want to spend your hard-earned cash on is another high-end hair tool. But while the Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer delivers salon-level tresses, it doesn’t come with a hefty price tag. In fact, for a limited time, it’s just $65 — that’s 67% off its regular price. Aside from its affordability, there’s a whole lot to love about this blow dryer. From its fast-drying technology to its frizz-fighting diffuser, the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer is well-equipped to give you smooth, flawless hair every single time.

The Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer is incredibly dynamic. It boasts a powerful 1400W A/C motor that dries hair incredibly efficiently but without stripping your strands or drying them out. The tool also employs fast-drying technology that cuts the drying process in half — which is a lifesaver on those particularly hectic mornings before work. Plus, with the dryer’s multiple speed settings, easy-to-grip handle, and accompanying diffuser and flat nozzles, the things you’ll be able to do with your hair are endless — hello, sleek and chic bob á la Kim Kardashian!

Wondering why the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer is the best purchase you’ll make this year? Let’s break it down.

It won’t fry your hair.

Every woman knows the horror that is heat damage: frizz, split ends and brittle tresses. But sometimes going out of the house without having used a heat styling tool just isn’t an option! That’s why it’s so important to buy tools that are effective at styling your hair but that are safe at the same time. The Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer delivers 1400 watts of glorious heat without frying your hair to a crisp. Even after using this thing every single day, you’ll never feel like your hair is incredibly dry or damaged. And if you use heat-protecting haircare as well, you can ensure your hair will stay smooth, shiny and healthy no matter what style you’re wearing it in.

It’s a total time-saver.

One of the blow-dryer’s most impressive features (aside from its fantastically discounted price tag) is its fast-drying technology. And when you’re running around like a chicken with its head cut off each morning, standing around waiting for the blow-dryer to do its job is the last thing you have time for. And while its heat supply is fantastic, it isn’t damaging — so you don’t have to worry about frying those tresses to a crisp.

It opens up the door to new hairstyles.

Why is it that when you try to emulate salon ‘dos at home, they tend to fall flat? A lack of proper styling accessories is likely the culprit. That’s why women love the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer‘s accompanying diffuser and flat nozzles. If you have curly hair or simply want to keep things smooth as silk, the diffuser is a great weapon against unsightly frizz.

And don’t ignore the included flat nozzles! These allow you to concentrate heat on small areas at a time, helping you to shape gorgeous hairstyles you’ve always wanted to try. Plus, that added distance between the lip of the blow dryer and your hair protects it from excessive heat.

It saves you money on haircuts.

Sure, drying and styling your hair saves you money since you’ll be skipping those expensive blow-out appointments, but it also saves you money on haircuts. When your hair is damaged, you’re likely to suffer from split ends and broken strands, resulting in the need for additional trims. The Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer significantly lessens the heat damage to your hair — making it so you won’t need to tend to those nasty frayed ends nearly as often.

With the holiday season upon us, you’ll have plenty of parties and events where you’ll want to look your very best. And for just $65, you can turn your hair from boring to flat-out jaw-dropping thanks to the incredible Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer. Get yours before it’s too late!

