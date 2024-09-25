Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If I’m being honest, this time of year is typically the worst for sweater shopping. Since stores know you’re itching to restock your collection, it’s rare to find a good sale — unless, of course, you know where to go. For instance, Macy’s consistently offers some of the best quality sweaters at discounted prices (yes, even in autumn!) and after sifting through thousands of options to find the best deals, I’ve discovered a handful of picks worth adding to cart, ASAP. Your sweater game is about to get a million times cozier and stylish!

This isn’t your grandma’s cardigan. The cropped fit, dainty striped pattern and sky blue color will make a welcome addition to your closet, regardless of age. This V-neck design is bright without being overwhelming and will act as an instant mood booster, making dreary fall days feel a tad happier.

Was $60, now just $18!

If the transitional weather has you loving layers, it’s time to add a sleeveless sweater to your wardrobe. Ideal for those surprisingly warm evenings that still have some semblance of a breeze, this sweater will add warmth without leaving you overheated. Style it over a button-down or rock it solo — it looks great both ways!

Was $89, now $36!

Don’t believe sweatshirts can be fancy or elevated? Think again. Beyond the trendy cropped fit, this option features tiny rhinestones on the shoulders that twinkle when they catch the light, and while it works for everyday wear, it won’t feel out of place on special nights out. There’s no better way to be cozy and fabulous!

Was $218, now just $65!

Although polo shirts and sweaters are trending, many of them look the same. Stand out from the crowd with this delightful design that is ideal for those not-too-hot, not-too-cold days. While you can wear it alone (perhaps with a tennis skirt to fully embrace the preppy look), we recommend layering it over a collared shirt in a different shade for a unique, color-blocked outfit that will earn you plenty of compliments.

Was $100, now just $30!

Two sweaters for the price of one? Count us in! This set includes both a super soft tank top and a lightweight cardigan that you can style together or separately. With double the outfit options, you’ll be able to experiment this fall and beyond.

Was $89, now just $43!

Just like a plain white or black tee, a simple black sweater is a style staple and wardrobe necessity. DKNY’s airy, open-stitched design feels soft and snug against your skin (almost like a blanket). Plus, the crewneck cut with oversized sleeves gives the sweater an extra casual feel, perfect for chill movie nights or relaxing dinners at home.

Was $69, Now Just $33!