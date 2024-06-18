Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
If you’ve spent most of season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey admiring Margaret Josephs’ trendy outfits, so have we. The show is action-packed, of course, but watching Josephs nail every look is a show in itself. From yacht wife to boho beauty, the star constantly keeps Us on our toes and excited about the outfits to come!
For all of the fashionistas out there hoping to recreate some of Josephs’ iconic styles, know that no, you don’t have to spend hours (and hours) scrolling online or spend a month’s worth of rent to look the part. Clutch makes it easy to find the exact pieces she wore while adding a few extras to make the process simple, affordable and most importantly, fun!
So whether you’ve had your eye on Josephs’ Cinco de Psycho party top or her sporty golf cart shoes, we’ve got you covered.
Look 1: Cinco de Psycho Premier Party
Josephs more than pulls off an Hermès headscarf while she socializes about, wearing it with a burnt orange top and a patterned maxi skirt. It’s a show-stopping getup! Even if you’re unsure about asymmetrical tops and bright colors, Josephs proves them to be summer wardrobe essentials.
Top:
- A New Day One Shoulder Tank Top — $15!
- Zara Ruched Asymmetric Top — $26!
- Express Body Contour One Shoulder Bodysuit — $48!
Skirt:
- Lands’ End Tiered Maxi Skirt — $70!
- J.Crew Cotton Beach Skirt in Stripe — $80!
- Ralph Lauren Striped A-Line Skirt — $248!
Headscarf:
- Hermès Splash Park Double Face Scarf — $690!
- Lovers and Friends Morgan Scarf — $58!
- Prada Printed Silk Twill Scarf — $320!
- Petit Moments Printed Equestrian Headscarf — $35!
Look 2: Joe Gorga’s Italy-Themed Birthday Party
Josephs is looking all sorts of yacht wife when she confronts Jenn Fessler about her relationship with Teresa. The patterned maxi dress and wedge ensemble is completed with a sparkly lariat necklace, creating the perfect Euro-girl summer outfit. We’re obsessed!
Dress:
- Camilla Crystal-Embellished Floral Maxi Dress — $849!
- Sakkas Lizi High-Low Maxi Dress — $55!
- Echo Lisbon Silk Tile Midi Dress — $199!
- Farm Rio Multicolor Mixed Scarves Midi Dress — $220!
Sandals:
- Versace Satin Espadrille Wedge Sandals — $750!
- Schutz Alexandra Wedge Sandal — $168!
- Dolce Vita Catina Heel — $150!
- Michael Kors Leighton Jute Wedge Sandals — $145!
Necklace:
- Jennifer Miller Anchor Larait Necklace — $250!
- Chan Luu 18K Gold Plated Pearl Pendant Necklace — $215!
- Jennifer Miller Rectangle Link Necklace — $165!
- By Adina Eden Double Ball Link Drop Lariat Necklace — $58!
Look 3: Upcoming Elegant Party
Have you ever seen an outfit that balances flirty and elegant so perfectly? We sure haven’t! The ruffled high-low hemline makes this dress a playful yet tasteful style, ideal for the (many) fancy dinners to come later in the season.
Dress:
- L’Idee Feminite Dress — $379!
- Hemant and Nandita High Low Maxi Dress — $497!
- One33 Social Strapless High-Low Ombre Gown — originally $450, now $320!
- BCBG Bronwen Strapless High-Low Gown — $328!
Shoes:
- D’accori Sky Satin Platform Sandals — originally $1,130, now $791!
- Amina Muaddi Dalida Platform Mules — originally $885, now $531!
- FSJ Platform Heeled Sandals — $80!
- London Rag Oomph Quilted Hourglass Platform Sandals — originally $72, now $54!
Ring:
- Panthere de Cartier Ring — $78,000!
- Roberto Cavalli Panther Head Ring — originally $330, now $180!
- Effy Two-Tone 14K Panther Ring — originally $1,220, now $366!
- Rachel Glauber Panther Bypass Ring — originally $147, now $21!
Look 4: Sporty Golf Cart Ride
The secret’s out: Josephs wears Adidas, too! She once again brings out a trendy headscarf, this time pairing it with a catsuit and — you guessed it — Adidas sneakers. It’s a dressed-down yet ultra-classy look that’s simple, comfy and trendy!
Catsuit:
- Watskin Rae Catsuit — $445!
- Prettylittlething Snatched Zip Rib Jumpsuit — originally $48, now $20!
- WeWoreWhat Zip Front Stirrup Jumpsuit — originally $188, now $113!
- Monosuit Bodysuit Total Glitter Blue — originally $420, now $290!
Sneakers:
- Adidas Samba OG Trainers — $104!
- Nike Cortez Leather Sneakers — $90!
- New Balance 327 Shoes — $100!
- Puma Palermo Leather Sneakers — $90!
- Reebok Lifestyle Club C Revenge Sneaker — originally $100, now $90!
Scarf:
- Pucci Iride and Marmo Print Silk Twill Carré — $440!
- Wolf & Badger Blue Purple Contour Silk Scarf — $325!
- Rixo Menno Scarf – $170!
Looking for more options? Shop on Clutch!