Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’ve spent most of season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey admiring Margaret Josephs’ trendy outfits, so have we. The show is action-packed, of course, but watching Josephs nail every look is a show in itself. From yacht wife to boho beauty, the star constantly keeps Us on our toes and excited about the outfits to come!

For all of the fashionistas out there hoping to recreate some of Josephs’ iconic styles, know that no, you don’t have to spend hours (and hours) scrolling online or spend a month’s worth of rent to look the part. Clutch makes it easy to find the exact pieces she wore while adding a few extras to make the process simple, affordable and most importantly, fun!

So whether you’ve had your eye on Josephs’ Cinco de Psycho party top or her sporty golf cart shoes, we’ve got you covered.

Look 1: Cinco de Psycho Premier Party

Josephs more than pulls off an Hermès headscarf while she socializes about, wearing it with a burnt orange top and a patterned maxi skirt. It’s a show-stopping getup! Even if you’re unsure about asymmetrical tops and bright colors, Josephs proves them to be summer wardrobe essentials.

Top:

Skirt:

Headscarf:

Look 2: Joe Gorga’s Italy-Themed Birthday Party

Josephs is looking all sorts of yacht wife when she confronts Jenn Fessler about her relationship with Teresa. The patterned maxi dress and wedge ensemble is completed with a sparkly lariat necklace, creating the perfect Euro-girl summer outfit. We’re obsessed!

Dress:

Sandals:

Necklace:

Look 3: Upcoming Elegant Party

Have you ever seen an outfit that balances flirty and elegant so perfectly? We sure haven’t! The ruffled high-low hemline makes this dress a playful yet tasteful style, ideal for the (many) fancy dinners to come later in the season.

Dress:

Shoes:

Ring:

Look 4: Sporty Golf Cart Ride

The secret’s out: Josephs wears Adidas, too! She once again brings out a trendy headscarf, this time pairing it with a catsuit and — you guessed it — Adidas sneakers. It’s a dressed-down yet ultra-classy look that’s simple, comfy and trendy!

Catsuit:

Sneakers:

Scarf:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for more options? Shop on Clutch!