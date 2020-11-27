Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Longing for Marilyn Monroe’s flawless complexion but in need of a price break? The time is now! The legendary actress’ exact face wash is on sale at Amazon for Black Friday — seriously!

Monroe was guarded about her skincare routine, but thankfully, the Makeup Museum revealed her secrets in a document shared via Instagram — in which her dermatologist, Erno Laszlo, prescribed the perfect mixture of products for her signature Hollywood glow.

Laszlo suggested that the Seven Year Itch star use an Erno Laszlo Phelityl Cleansing Bar in the document, which is dated March 1959. “Wash face and neck in warm water with [Active Phelityl Soap],” his prescription read. He told her to rub the bar directly on her skin and then create a lather in her hands, working the soap into her skin.

Get the Erno Laszlo Phelityl Cleansing Bar (3.4 oz) for 30% off!

The process may seem old-fashioned, but it’s tried and true for a reason. In fact, liquid washing solutions did not exist in the ‘50s, so facial cleansers had to be found in the form of a bar.

Now, you can not only try out the exact face wash Monroe utilized to test its merits, but you can also purchase it at a lower price thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Another perk? The cleansing bar is unisex, so both men and women can enjoy the results of the A-list-worthy product. Its benefits include a “fatty acid-rich formula [that] helps to balance your complexion by mimicking the nourishing oils and pH balance found in skin already.”

Indeed, the Erno Laszlo Phelityl Cleansing Bar is all about striking a balance. “Gently cleansing without drying, this moisturizing bar takes its skin-nourishing powers from our exclusive plant oil complex to help bind moisture to skin — and keep it there — for a softer, smoother appearance.”

The safflower seed oil in the formula soothes, softens and hydrates skin, as glycerin attracts and holds hydration for a radiant glow. Meanwhile, palm kernel oils regulate the skin’s oil production — while reinforcing its defenses against outside stressors and ramping up cell turnover beneath the surface!

The Erno Laszlo Phelityl Cleansing Bar is specially designed to meet each individual skin need; it rinses easily, cleans effectively and is gentle on skin while promoting wellness for a healthy, natural glow.

Monroe’s exact face wash at an unbeatable Black-Friday price? It’s a deal that’s too good to pass up!

