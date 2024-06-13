Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Michael Kors may be known for his timeless purses, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that his other accessories deserve just as much attention. It’s difficult to find quality designer accessories — like sunglasses, jewelry and watches — that are not only fashionable, but also durable. Michael Kors excels at it all, and once you try some out for yourself, you’ll feel like you unlocked one of fashion’s best kept secrets.
So go on and splurge a little. You deserve it. Keep reading for some of the best accessories of all time, made by Michael Kors.
1. Michael Kors Empire Shield Sunglasses
Block out the haters (and, you know, the sun) with these statement-making shades. The full-coverage style not only looks bougie, it also helps block out harmful UV rays to protect your eyes.
2. Michael Kors Empire Logo Jacquard Bucket Hat
Bucket hats have become the most fashionable headwear according to Gen Z, and we understand why. The simple style automatically adds a cool edge to any outfit, whether you’re having a picnic in the park or lounging on the beach.
3. Michael Kors Astor Medium Precious Metal-Plated Brass Link Hoop Earrings
An edgy twist on a classic design, these hoops are made for the people who like to stand out. An intricate linked design makes these eye-catching and interesting . . . and they’ll mesh well with any outfit!
4. Michael Kors Precious Metal-Plated Brass Chain Link Necklace
Layering jewelry pieces are the unsung accessory hero. You can wear this chain link necklace on its own or pair it with others for a gorgeous finishing touch for your party nights.
5. Michael Kors Petite Lexington Pavé Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tell time in style with this breathtaking rose gold watch that’s studded with sparkling pavé accents. You’ll feel oh so glamorous every time you wear it!
6. Michael Kors Hayes Snake Embossed Leather Platform Sneaker
Chunky sneakers have proved that they stand the test of time, so why not splurge on a pair that will last a lifetime? I love all of the unique details on this pair, like the snake-embossed upper, crisp laces, and, of course the 2.25-inch platform that will take you and your style to new heights.
Looking for something else? Explore more Michael Kors accessories here!