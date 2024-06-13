Your account
Looking for High-Quality Summer Fashion Accessories? Michael Kors Has You Covered

By
michael-kors-summer-accessories
Michael Kors

Michael Kors may be known for his timeless purses, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that his other accessories deserve just as much attention. It’s difficult to find quality designer accessories — like sunglasses, jewelry and watches — that are not only fashionable, but also durable. Michael Kors excels at it all, and once you try some out for yourself, you’ll feel like you unlocked one of fashion’s best kept secrets.

So go on and splurge a little. You deserve it. Keep reading for some of the best accessories of all time, made by Michael Kors.

1. Michael Kors Empire Shield Sunglasses

michael-kors-sunglasses
Michael Kors

Block out the haters (and, you know, the sun) with these statement-making shades. The full-coverage style not only looks bougie, it also helps block out harmful UV rays to protect your eyes.

See it!

2. Michael Kors Empire Logo Jacquard Bucket Hat

michael-kors-bucket-hat
Michael Kors

Bucket hats have become the most fashionable headwear according to Gen Z, and we understand why. The simple style automatically adds a cool edge to any outfit, whether you’re having a picnic in the park or lounging on the beach.

See it!

3. Michael Kors Astor Medium Precious Metal-Plated Brass Link Hoop Earrings

michael-kors-hoop-earrings
Michael Kors

An edgy twist on a classic design, these hoops are made for the people who like to stand out. An intricate linked design makes these eye-catching and interesting . . . and they’ll mesh well with any outfit!

See it!

4. Michael Kors Precious Metal-Plated Brass Chain Link Necklace

michael-kors-necklace
Michael Kors

Layering jewelry pieces are the unsung accessory hero. You can wear this chain link necklace on its own or pair it with others for a gorgeous finishing touch for your party nights.

See it!

5. Michael Kors Petite Lexington Pavé Rose Gold-Tone Watch 

michael-kors-watch
Michael Kors

Tell time in style with this breathtaking rose gold watch that’s studded with sparkling pavé accents. You’ll feel oh so glamorous every time you wear it!

See it!

6. Michael Kors Hayes Snake Embossed Leather Platform Sneaker

michael-kors-platform-sneakers
Michael Kors

Chunky sneakers have proved that they stand the test of time, so why not splurge on a pair that will last a lifetime? I love all of the unique details on this pair, like the snake-embossed upper, crisp laces, and, of course the 2.25-inch platform that will take you and your style to new heights.

See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more Michael Kors accessories here!

