Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Team USA Olympic medalist and foil fencer Miles Chamley-Watson loves a good skincare routine. Since men’s grooming isn’t necessarily a huge topic in beauty, we love seeing men care for their skin and overall health.



The 34-year-old shared his beauty secrets with Vogue, starting his routine with a vitamin C face mask. “The first thing we do is a lovely Vitamin C face mask,” Chamley-Watson said. “Just so you know, give that skin some love, especially being on the plane and sweating a lot. With a mask, it’s just nice to just always put it on.” He mentions the mask is “not overly wet on your face” and “sinks into your pores.” What’s the mask? It’s the Dr Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Biocellulose Brightening Treatment Mask.

Related: The Best Derm-Recommended Vitamin C Serums Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Best Derm-Recommended Vitamin C Serums As a fitness professional, most of my clients share something in common; they want to look and feel good. However, many of our best efforts to look amazing inadvertently damage the […]

Get the Dr Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Biocellulose Brightening Treatment Mask for $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Dr Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Biocellulose Brightening Treatment Mask locks in moisture and hydrates your skin. This mask is dermatologist-tested and packed with niacinamide to control excess oil, along with lactic acid to brighten and vitamin C to boost radiance. All skin types can use this mask since lactic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C have amazing benefits for the skin.

Take even more inspiration from the Olympian by lighting a scented candle to help you get ready for the day and taking the opportunity to make a cup of coffee or tidy up your bedroom while the mask works its magic on your face.

The vitamin C mask has received five-star ratings. A five-star shopper loved how their skin “felt tighter and looked brighter” after using the mask. She also mentioned that it “left skin feeling so soft.” Another customer with dullness and uneven skin tone shared how the mask “revived” his skin. Grab this dermatologist-tested vitamin C mask for only $11 on Amazon right now.

Get the Dr Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Biocellulose Brightening Treatment Mask for $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Related: The 16 Best Vitamin C Creams in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are a host of creams and serums out there these days, making it easier than ever to find a product that will be suitable for your skin care goals, whether you need an anti-aging product, […]