Out of the many major red carpets that happen throughout the year, the one that celebrities pull out all the stops for is the Met Gala. Unlike the Oscars or the Emmys, we don’t get to see what happens after they make it up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps — this event is all about the fabulous fashion!

Dozens, if not hundreds, of cameras are on these stars as they glide up the steps, so naturally, they all want to put their best faces forward. Before getting the makeup look down, prepping the face is key — and we scored some behind-the-scenes info on how Mindy Kaling‘s makeup artist got her complexion looking totally flawless!

Makeup artist Janice Kinjo shared the full array of products she used on the 42-year-old actress and screenwriter in a press release, but one of them stood out from the pack. To make sure that Kaling looked fresh-faced and awake, she applied Charlotte Tilbury’s Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum to help de-puff and totally eliminate dark circles! It’s designed to instantly calm the sensitive skin under the eyes and brighten up the area on contact. The formula itself uses a special caffeine complex to “waken up” the skin, so to speak, and leave it feeling totally revitalized! It also includes a peptide complex that may improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area, plus Swiss ice wine essence that can reportedly help tighten the skin and create a blurring effect.

But the formula isn’t the only great thing about this eye cream! It works in concert with the unique metal tip that’s shaped to fit the contours of the eye area and give the skin an instant cooling sensation. We recommend storing this in your beauty fridge to get the most out of this amazing feature. It has a flat side that you use to apply the product and a round “ball” side that you can use as a massager!

Kaling always stuns when she steps out, but she looked particularly fresh-faced and youthful on the Met Gala red carpet — and now we know one of her secret weapons. If you find yourself stressing about dark circles or simply feel like your complexion needs a boost, this product may be exactly what you need!

