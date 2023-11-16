Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Purchasing a quality new cologne will ensure you smell great whatever your schedule for the day. Splashing on your favorite scent helps to boost your self-confidence and express your personality. The main problem people run into is trying to choose which cologne is best for them.

In this guide, we are going to highlight the most popular colognes for men in 2023.

The reason these products are popular is that they have been tried and tested by thousands of customers who can testify to just how good they are. We are going to give you an overview of what they smell like and what the best uses for them are.

Hopefully, this guide can help you find the perfect cologne.

The Most Popular Men’s Colognes

Blu Atlas Atlantis tops our list of the most popular colognes for men in 2023. This fresh and invigorating cologne is made from only the highest-quality ingredients available. The key reason Atlantis has enjoyed its soaring popularity is its distinct layers of notes that give it a unique and deep complexity.

Top notes of bergamot, zesty lemon, and fruity blackcurrant, give the fragrance a refreshing top. This is complemented by the middle notes of lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot, creating a lovely fruity center. The base notes of oak moss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk give the cologne its woody, masculine finish.

Whether you are looking for a new signature scent or simply want to add a new cologne to your collection, Blu Atlas Atlantis is a great choice. Pick up a bottle and see what all the fuss is about. You can thank us later!

One of the most popular choices of men’s cologne is Light Blue by Dolce and Gabbana. It’s an ideal cologne all-year round but especially during the warm summer months. Splash on a drop or two and you’ll smell amazing.

The unique Light Blue formula contains American mush wood, rosemary, Sichuan pepper, and juicy tangerine. You’ll love the sensuous and energizing smell they produce when mixed together. Get yourself a bottle and try it out yourself. It’s certain to become one of your new favorite colognes.

Versace Eros cologne is popular with men of all ages. This is due to its wonderful blend of citrus and sweet tones that create a spectacular cologne which is ideal all year round. That said, if you’re not a fan of sweet, zesty scents, there are better options on our list for you to try.

It’s a lively, clean fragrance that will keep you smelling great both at work and play. There is an amazing synergy that exists between the mint, lemon zest, and green apple notes with the undertones of vanilla and geranium flower in this cologne.

Get a bottle and spray it on your wrists the next time you go out to see why this cologne is so popular.

This popular fragrance has been used by thousands of happy customers for years. It makes a fantastic everyday cologne for men of all ages. The cologne is made from the lovely fusion of tobacco, lavender, jasmine, mint, rosemary, and amber wood. It’s an ideal cologne for spritzing on before heading out the door.

If you’ve never bought cologne before, Cool Water is a suitable choice because it can be found for a relatively low price at most major retailers. Give this one a try if you’re seeking an approachable fragrance that smells exactly as it promises to.

The Eternity range of colognes by Calvin Klein includes many variations. One of the most popular ones is Air. We selected Air because we love its sophisticated fragrance profile. Splashing it on your pulse points will unmistakably make you feel fresh and brimming with confidence.

The body of the cologne is lavender and violet notes which are complemented with light notes of fruity green apple and patchouli oil. The result is a lovely uplifting scent that’s perfect for all times of the year and in every situation. Go ahead and pick up a bottle and give it a try.

Lucky You for Men by Luck Brand is the next fragrance on our list of the most popular men’s colognes. It oozes an earthy, fresh scent that is created by fusing grass and floral notes with cardamom, sandalwood, teak wood and bamboo steam. A few drops on the wrists will have you smelling great.

Lucky You for Men is the ideal scent whether you’re going out for a night on the town or into the office for a day full of meetings.

Play by Givenchy is another popular cologne for men we want to highlight for you. Once you try this magnificent cologne it’s sure to become a special go-to scent.

Play is produced by combining top notes of amyris with middle notes of bitter orange and grapefruit. This is completed with masculine base notes of black pepper and patchouli to create an alluring scent.

Play is another of Givenchy’s high-quality colognes, well-known for being produced to the highest standards and containing only the best ingredients. It does cost a little bit more than many of the other colognes on our list, but in our opinion, it’s totally worth it.

Introducing St. Kitts cologne by Tommy Bahama. This cologne is a great choice if you’re looking for a new fragrance that smells like warm summer nights! When applied, you’ll immediately picture the white beaches of the Caribbean and the sunset going down over the calm waves. Even if worn in winter, St. Kitts will boost your spirits and remind you of the warmer days ahead.

This cologne contains citrus and woody tones which are combined to create the end product. Splash it on at any time of the day and head out confident you smell wonderful. We think you’ll love it.

The next entry on our list is Only the Brave, produced by fashion and beauty powerhouse Diesel. When applied, you’ll feel a sense of confidence because you’ll be aware of just how amazing you smell! It’s a great fragrance for men of all ages.

It is offered at a reasonable price and comes in a stylish bottle shaped like a powerful clenched fist. Try Only the Brave if you’re looking for an impactful new fragrance to add to your collection.

This cologne from Cremo has a wonderful scent. It combines crisp woodsy notes with zesty lemon peel, cypress, and cedar to create an ideal scent for both work and play. Just splash a drop or two on your wrists or neck before you head out and you can be sure you’ll smell great all day.

This light fragrance is perfect if you’re on the hunt for a long-lasting, lovely-smelling scent at an affordable price.

This elegant yet sporty cologne by Ralph Lauren is a delightful popular fragrance that carries on the brand’s objective to create scents that are suitable for all occasions. Our choice for their best all-around cologne for men is Ultra Blue.

The crisp, citrus-and-salty aroma that Ultra Blue radiates is ideal for whether you’re at the office, the beach, or wining and dining. This versatility has made it one of the most popular colognes for men in 2023.

Add a bottle to your shopping cart right away and you’ll wonder why you’ve never tried it before.

Dreamer by Versace is a seductive cologne that works for all occasions. With a combination of wild and aromatic plants like juniper, mugwort, and tarragon, this fragrance is expertly formulated to make you smell incredible from the moment you spray on a few drops.

Because the cologne is produced by the prestigious fashion house Versace, you can be sure you’ll get a high-quality product that has been tried and tested before hitting the market. It does cost a little bit more than many of the other selections on our list, but you should expect that when you purchase top-of-the-line colognes like this one.

Get a bottle of Dreamer to add a little bit of swagger to your life!

This energizing and elegant fragrance is ideal for spritzing on throughout the year but especially during hot summer days and nights. You’ll smell great and are sure to turn heads.

Citrus, woody, and aquatic elements are mixed to create the beautiful fragrance of Chrome. The result is a light and breezy scent that will make you feel great.

Go ahead and add a bottle of Chrome to your cologne collection, we believe it will quickly replace your favorite summer scent.

Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger is a classic cologne. Its enduring popularity is due to one main factor: it smells fantastic! The combination of floral and citrus elements creates a scent that is suitable for use at any time of day and in any situation.

Once sprayed on, you’ll get an instant whiff of apple, spearmint, cranberry, and lavender. These beautiful notes work great together to create an understated yet alluring scent. Before you head out the door, splash on a few drops and you can depart feeling assured that you smell fresh, clean, and fruity.

Maritime Voyage is another popular cologne from Tommy Bahama. This fragrance is fresh and seductive and blends notes of sparkling apples, moss, cedarwood, lavender, green apple, cilantro, and wild orchid. The result smells amazing and would make the perfect addition to your daily grooming routine.

The best way to see if it’s the right cologne for you is to try it out for yourself, but once people start to notice how great you smell, you’ll know that you made a good choice!

The next entry on our list is Blue by Jimmy Choo. For guys wanting to add a clean, classy scent to their cologne collection, this one’s for you. When applied to your wrists or behind your ears you will make an instant positive impression on everyone you meet.

The cologne has a lovely fragrance profile that will leave you smelling fresh and sophisticated whether you’re in the office or wining and dining with friends. You’ll enjoy having this wonderful scent in your bathroom cabinet to deploy on all occasions.

The distinctive and classy scent of Essential by Lacoste is a popular cologne for men the world over. Anybody looking for a clean, energizing fragrance that will keep them smelling wonderful whether at the gym or out on the town with a drink in hand will love this cologne.

The scent is an amazing blend of zingy citrus, black pepper, and sandalwood notes that complement each other beautifully. When you spray on a few drops of Essential after your morning shower you can leave the house with the confidence that you’ll smell great wherever you’re headed.

Burberry Weekend will add a touch of elegance to your grooming routine. This citrus-based fragrance is ideal for all occasions due to its refreshing and sophisticated scent. It is created with a delectable combination of fresh, green, woody, and sweet notes that combine to create a zesty fragrance that smells divine.

Since this product is formulated using only the highest quality ingredients and has been put through expert testing, you can be sure that it hits all the right notes. We love this unique scent, and we think you will too.

CK One remains one of the most popular colognes for men in 2023. For decades, the cologne has been used by both men and women who want to dabble on a few drops of fragrance and head out for a busy day or night smelling great.

The cologne contains a familiar blend of citrus and woody notes which work well together to create a fresh, comforting, and understated scent.

CK One is sold by every major retailer at an affordable price for most. So, if you’re looking for a new cologne that is loved by millions of men the world over, CK One might be a great choice for you.

L’Eau D’Issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake ought to be near the top of your shortlist if you’re seeking a new cologne that’s great for all occasions. This fragrance smells fantastic, combining spicy notes with crisp white lilies. Although it’s best suited for summer it can still be used all year round.

The cologne is made with the best ingredients that have been rigorously tested to ensure the scent’s quality. Simply spray a little fragrance on each wrist and you can start your day knowing that you smell great.

Introducing Dylan Blue by Versace. The fragrance has been skilfully crafted by the luxury brand to create a deep and invigorating fragrance that you’ll love to splash on every chance you get.

Papyrus, patchouli, black pepper, incense, citrus, and herbal notes blend together to produce a refined yet masculine aroma that is guaranteed to draw attention. This cologne is unquestionably worth your consideration if you’re on the hunt for a new must have cologne.

Discover the alluring fragrance of Polo Black by Ralph Lauren. ‘Black’ is a strong and energizing scent for men of all ages. The woody, aromatic fragrance is a lovely mix of ripe mango, silver armoise, spicy mango, nutmeg, espresso, and deep patchouli noir. The result is a seductive and enigmatic scent that is ideal for everyday use as well as special events.

If you’ve used other Ralph Lauren colognes before then you’ll know just how good they are and how long they last on you. This one is no different. Simply splash a few drops on before you head out and you can be confident you’ll smell great whatever the day has in store.

We love ‘Reaction’ from Kenneth Cole, and we think you will too. The cologne is a stunning mix of citrus and woody notes that complement each other magnificently. When applied after your morning shower you’ll feel energized and alive, ready to take on the day. It’s the ideal option for men who are seeking a robust fragrance that exudes masculinity.

No matter what you’re doing or where you’re going, Reaction by Kenneth Cole is an excellent cologne to have in your collection. Go ahead and add a bottle to your shopping cart so you can find out what all the excitement is about.

Whether you’re looking for your first cologne to buy or want to add a new popular summery fragrance to your collection, CK One Summer is a great choice. This cologne is a special version of the popular CK One (also on our list) and is a more zesty and fresh variation of it.

CK One Summer contains a harmonic blend of notes, including citric, cactus, blueberry leaf, kiwi, lily of the valley, musk, and vetiver. The result is a lovely fragrance that smells great in all situations.

The popular Intenso by Dolce & Gabbana is a high-end fragrance that is perfect for all seasons. Whether you’re heading to work or exploring the nightlife of the city, this cologne will ensure you smell great.

The cologne has a wonderful scent profile. The top notes are aquatic and earthy, the middle notes are dominated by delicate lavender, and the base notes are a powerful concoction of tobacco, balsamic, honey, and woody notes. When combined they smell amazing together.

Simply splash a few drops on your wrists before you head out and Intenso will do the rest. Just be prepared for all the compliments!

This cologne has been a hit due to its fresh and alluring scent. It’s perfect all year round but especially suited to the summer months. You’ll immediately be reminded of a tropical beach when you spray on a few drops of Artisan Blu by John Varvatos.

The cologne combines notes of basil, Egyptian geranium, and parasol pine to create a lovely scent. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for a more understated scent that doesn’t overpower. Grab a bottle and give it a try. We think you’ll be impressed.

Versace’s The Dreamer has been bought and used by men all over the world since 1996. Its popularity is due to its unique masculine scent that’s deep and enduring. It’s the perfect all-day, everyday cologne for all occasions.

The cologne has an excellent fragrance profile where clary sage, lavender, mandarin, geranium, rose, tobacco, cedar, and tonka bean are blended to create a beautiful unique scent.

The Dreamer is a more informal Versace cologne but can still be worn to the office or other formal events. To discover why this cologne has remained so popular for so long, we recommend you seek it out to try.

The best way to describe Black by Kenneth Cole is elegant and seductive. It’s a stunning fusion of woody, earthy, and spicy notes that creates a deeply masculine fragrance. If you want to be the best-smelling man in the room, this is the perfect cologne for you.

While having a considerably stronger scent than many of the other colognes on our list, it is still a fantastic scent for all occasions – just don’t spray too much on at a time. Kenneth Cole’s Black is a popular cologne with men of all ages.

Halloween Man X by Halloween might be the one for you if you’re seeking a deep and rich scent with an oriental touch. Even though it shares many of the same notes as other colognes on our list, it has a scent all of its own.

Coffee, whisky, cinnamon, tonka bean, incense, mineral notes, leather, cardamom, lavender, amber, and lemon are among the notes that make up the overall fragrance profile. When combined, they work magnificently together.

Give Halloween Man X a try if you’re after a popular but deliciously unique cologne.

Yves Saint Laurent produces many high-quality colognes and ‘Y’ is one of their most popular. This cologne is a sophisticated yet masculine fragrance, achieved by blending bergamot, ginger, apple heart sage, geranium, juniper berries, vetiver, cedar, tonka, amber woods, and olibanum notes. When applied, you can be sure you’ll smell amazing all day.

This cologne is great for the ‘man about town’ who needs a cologne that’s appropriate for both work and play. If you want to boost your self-confidence and increase the number of compliments you get, give Y by Yves Saint Laurent a try.

Tobacco Vanille is an expertly formulated cologne by luxury fragrance maker Tom Ford. With ginger, tobacco, and cocoa, this high-end cologne has a perfect blend of both sweet and spicy notes to create a deep and warm scent for men who want to stand out from the rest.

Splash a few drops on your wrists before heading to the office or when going out to meet friends for drinks. This cologne is just as good for both work and entertaining. If you’re a discerning gentleman looking for a new fragrance, this one is a must.

The delightful 1 Million for Men by Paco Rabanne captures the essence of summer.

This is an exquisite fragrance, produced by combining powerful citrus notes from blood mandarin and grapefruit with mint, cinnamon, musky amber, and leather. Once splashed on the wrists you won’t be able to stop giving it a whiff.

Because 1 Million for Men isn’t overpowering, it’s a great cologne for all occasions. If you want to see why it’s so popular you need to pick up a bottle and give it a try!

