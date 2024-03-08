6 Must-Have Travel Accessories at an Affordable Price

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Make your next vacation stress-free with must-have travel accessories at a great price. Whether heading to the Caribbean for Christmas with the whole family or hitting the slopes with your significant other, the right travel accessory can help you travel without the hiccups.

After chatting with frequent flyers and travel experts, we compiled the best travel tools to make your next trip as smooth as possible. Here are the 11 must-have travel accessories for your next trip.

Pack your toiletry bag in less than 20 seconds with a travel accessory—Essentials Travel Set. This travel kit is perfect for busy folks who want premium skin- and hair-care products and is formulated with nourishing, refreshing, and hydrating ingredients.

When traveling, our grooming rituals can get overlooked, but with the Essentials Travel Set, you can look and feel good anywhere in the world. The kit comes with Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner, a hair cleansing and hydrating combination that gives you swoon-worthy hair. Blu Atlas Body Wash gently scrubs skin clean and removes dirt, grime, pollution, and excess oil.

To round out the grooming must-haves is Blu Atlas’s Face Moisturizer, the perfect hydrating treat your skin needs when it’s stressed out from travel. Essentials Travel Set cleanses every part of your body. It doesn’t matter if you’re on a road trip and pull up to a cheap motel on the side of the road or are staying in a four-star villa on Maui. With the Essentials Travel Set, you can look and feel good, no matter where your travels take you.

Universal travel adapters come in handy when you’re visiting different countries. Outside the US, there are 14 types of plugs you may need when visiting (or living in) foreign countries. We chose this adapter because it works in over 150 countries and charges up to six devices simultaneously at high speed.

Please note that different countries also use different voltages, and this adapter is not a voltage converter and is unsuitable for high-power appliances such as hair styling tools like hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners. The device features safety features to prevent mishaps.

Packing a travel adapter is essential, which makes this a must-have accessory for your next trip.

Become the Queen or King of organization with a 35L bag built around storage and organization. There are few things as irritating as searching for that charger you thought you put at the top of your bag, just to find out you left it at home. This bag will keep your chargers in easy-to-find spots and is approved for airline use. It slides neatly under the seat in front of you, even on budget airlines like Frontier and JetBlue.

Open the bag to find three main storage compartments and nine inner and side pockets built for versatility. While the bag is excellent for airline travel, it’s also an asset as a daypack, weekender, or tote to get you through finals week loaded down with all your textbooks.

There’s a slim front pocket for small items in the front, and directly behind it is a larger padded laptop section with full zipper capabilities. Behind the laptop storage is a central storage compartment for larger items like shoes, clothes, or textbooks.

To top it all off, the outside of the bag is water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about frying your electronics in the rain. A good travel bag is one of the top must-have accessories for travel, and Taygeer’s design will get you far.

Don’t leave the safety of your luggage to fate. Forge’s Cable Luggage Locks are sturdy locks with a three-digit passcode protecting valuables. These TSA-approved locks have a pull weight of up to 220 pounds.

Cable locks are an ideal solution for those who travel frequently and need to use the lock on storage compartments like lockers in a hostel. The cable features make it possible to fit the lock in any position and make it easy to lock and remove.

Luggage locks for your checked bag are a must-have travel accessory for anyone planning a holiday.

Manta Sleep Mask is the gateway drug for travelers obsessed with getting a good night’s rest. Sleep Mask from Manta is the brand’s entry-level product at the most affordable price.

When traveling, it’s often difficult to fall asleep. Sometimes, it’s due to noise, but often, it’s because bright sunlight easily penetrates flimsy curtains.

Sleep Mask offers 100% blackout protection against the sun and helps you sleep on planes and in your hotel room. The mask is extremely comfortable and has an adjustable band, so it doesn’t feel too tight or loose. You can also move the C-shaped eye pad inserts to the ideal position for your eyes and ensure maximum comfort.

This revolutionary mask doesn’t apply pressure to the eyelids or lashes and feels like an absolute treat. It’s one of our must-have travel accessories at an affordable price because good sleep is worth every penny.

Prep for your trip to wine country or your next vacation, where you’ll load up on duty-free liquors with a bottle protector wrapper from WineHero. It’s a must-have travel accessory for wine lovers and those who splurge at duty-free shops. The sleeves are triple-layer bubble wrap with two heavy-duty zip locks and keep bottles safe when packed in carry-on luggage.

The WineHero protective sleeve fits wine, liquor, beer, and olive oil bottles. They pack flat when not in use, so they don’t take up much space and are a reusable and eco-friendly way to bring home your favorite beverages.

We recommend packing bottles with extra care and ensuring plenty of cushion before zipping up your carry-on and heading to the airport.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the top must-have accessory?

The number one must-have accessory is the Essentials Travel Set from Blu Atlas. Essentials Travel Set contains daily grooming products: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and face moisturizer.

What are the best travel accessories for long flights?

The best accessories for long flights will help you enjoy a long-haul flight and have a more pleasant experience. Top travel accessories like grooming essentials, earplugs, headphones, eye masks, and compression pants or socks will help you make the most of your next flight.