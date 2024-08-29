Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Labor Day weekend sales have begun, and while you’re doing tons of shopping for yourself, make sure you stock your pet up, too. Native Pet’s Dogust sale is another sale to browse this week as you are shopping for deals. The retailer is offering 25% off sitewide on all items. Not familiar with Native Pet? Here’s a quick explainer: Native Pet is a pet food and nutrition company that produces organic formulas for dogs and cats. The products use whole food and superfood ingredients, including human-grade ingredients like wild-caught salmon, grass-fed beef and organic chicken.

Related: 30 of the Best Healthy Dog Foods Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! As responsible pet owners, we understand the crucial role that nutrition plays in our furry friends’ overall wellbeing. Did you know that approximately 56% of dogs in the United States are overweight or obese? […]

Right now, save 25% off everything on the site during the Dogust sale at Native Pet, which ends August 31. You can stock up on merch, chews, supplements and more — discount code DOGUST will be automatically applied! Ahead, we found the best deals that pet parents will love. There’s a lot to cover, so happy shopping!

It’s Pumpkin Season: If your pup loves pumpkin season, ensure you have this organic powder on hand. It’s a topper that supports a healthy digestive system by assisting in bowel movement regularity and helping the tract absorb essential nutrients — $15 (originally $20) at Native Pet!

If your pup loves pumpkin season, ensure you have this organic powder on hand. It’s a topper that supports a healthy digestive system by assisting in bowel movement regularity and helping the tract absorb essential nutrients — $15 (originally $20) at Native Pet! An Oil for Shiny Coats: The Omega Oil is also on sale! The formula, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, keeps dogs’ coats shiny and full and promotes healthy skin and joints — $11 (originally $15) at Native Pet!

The Omega Oil is also on sale! The formula, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, keeps dogs’ coats shiny and full and promotes healthy skin and joints — $11 (originally $15) at Native Pet! A Tote to Carry Everything: Take all of your pup’s belongings on the go with this durable and sturdy tote — $12 (originally $15) at Native Pet!

Take all of your pup’s belongings on the go with this durable and sturdy tote — $12 (originally $15) at Native Pet! A Treat That Calms: Native also offers these bestselling chews for dogs that need some support when they’re anxious or scared. Each bite contains delicious ingredients that maintain emotional balance, reduce hyperactivity and promote a calming effect — $11 (originally $15) at Native Pet!

Native also offers these bestselling chews for dogs that need some support when they’re anxious or scared. Each bite contains delicious ingredients that maintain emotional balance, reduce hyperactivity and promote a calming effect — $11 (originally $15) at Native Pet! For Picky Eaters: Enhance their food with Native Pet’s Bone Broth. It’s crafted with organic chicken broth, organic chicken powder and sweet potato flour, which easily mixes water to rehydrate kibble — $15 (originally $20) at Native Pet!

Looking for something else? Explore more of Native Pet’s Dogust sale here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us