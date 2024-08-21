Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There have been a ton of great things about moving into my own apartment — I’ve enjoyed putting on my interior design hat and curating each room to match a different aspect of my personality. I’m slowly but surely making my new space feel more like a home, and I have to keep reminding myself that small improvements and additions are just as important as the big furniture.

While I’ve mainly been focusing on big-ticket furniture items, my friend surprised me with the most thoughtful housewarming gift: A Nest New York Reed Diffuser. A reed diffuser was never something I thought I needed, but having this one has completely upgraded my bathroom and quickly turned it into my favorite room.

Get the Nest New York Reed Diffuser for $62 at Nordstrom!

What exactly is a reed diffuser? I had no idea, which is probably why they had never been on my radar. Essentially, this quiet luxury product disperses a lovely scent throughout your home thanks to lightweight reeds in fragrance oil. The reeds continuously release the fragrance at a steady pace to keep your space smelling fresh for up to 90 days. Who knew?

The Nest New York Reed Diffuser is one of the most deluxe presents I’ve ever received — it’s simply one of those items you never think to buy for yourself, but now that I have one I don’t want to live without it. My friend gifted me the Pistachio & Wild Fig scent that turns my bathroom into a cozy sanctuary with hints of nutty pistachio, wild fig, dark rum and sweet maple sugar. This scent alone has me so excited for the autumnal vibes and weather as it makes my bathroom feel more homey.

The great thing about Nest New York Reed Diffusers is that they come in a variety of simplistic scents, so it’s easy to find one that meshes with your space and style. Prefer something a bit more soothing? Opt for Driftwood & Chamomile. Want to feel energized with just a whiff? Try Lime Zest & Matcha. Beyond the scents, the beautiful glass-blown vessels add a bit of class to whatever room you place them in.

Reed diffusers also offer a leg up on other scented decor — especially candles. Where candles must be lit to emanate a fragrance, reed diffusers continuously release scent to keep your space smelling lovely.

Just like how it’s important to find your own signature scent, I think it’s just as beneficial to find one for your home. And there’s no better way to accomplish that than with a Nest New York Reed Diffuser. Not only does it make my apartment feel more cozy, I now have the perfect gift for any housewarming! The real question now is, what scent will you choose?

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Nest New York Reed Diffuser for $62 at Nordstrom!