7 New Beauty Products I’m Adding to My Regular Routine

As a shopping editor, I get to try out a lot of beauty products, but it’s pretty rare that a new find will make it onto the roster. I already have a tried-and-true routine featuring my skincare, makeup and haircare holy grails. Not a lot of room for rookies!

But I’ve sampled some goodies that are good enough to add to my regular rotation! These seven products have already enhanced my glam game. Shop my new favorites below!

Pixi On-the-Go pH Reactive Blush Stick

This Pixi On-the-Glow Blush is actual magic! The color adapts to your unique pH to reveal a flattering shade personalized just for you. Made with nourishing ingredients, this blush stick gives you a healthy glow and a dewy flush.

T3 Airebrush Blow Dry Brush

I’ve always struggled with straightening my hair — I never want stick-straight strands, but it’s hard to get that blowout body without creases along the way. Enter: the T3 Airebrush Blow Dry Brush! This device allows me to dry my hair while simultaneously straightening it. Bonus: less heat damage than your traditional flat iron!

Freck Beauty The Original Freckle Pen

While in Vegas for my birthday, my bestie Kate introduced me to the Freck freckle pen. Just adding a few fake freckles on my nose instantly elevated my look! I’m obsessed.

Makeup For Ever Extreme Waterproof Lip Liner

I’ve been loyal to my Makeup For Ever lip liner in the cult-favorite shade Wherever Walnut for a while, but the brand just released this new Extreme waterproof formula! Now my lip liner stays in place even longer.

NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit

Yes, the price tag is steep. But this award-winning microcurrent device works wonders, firming, sculpting and smoothing my skin!

Sunday Riley Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil

I just applied this Sunday Riley body oil all over my limbs for my birthday party, and I was GLOWING all night! Shimmer and shine at your next special event with this hydrating product. This Fairy Godmother oil will make you feel like Cinderella at the ball.

Iconic London Cloud Kiss Matte Lip Mousse

Pucker up! If you want a "red lip, classic" pout like Taylor Swift, then you need to shop this brand-new shade from Iconic London. I'm wearing this lip mousse right now, and I feel so fabulous!