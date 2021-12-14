New Year’s Eve Party Shoes That Will Radiate Midnight Magic

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re counting down the days until New Year’s Eve — when we’ll be counting down the seconds until midnight. We already have some outfit options in mind (sequins and sparkles, of course), but we still need to pick out the perfect shoes to complete the look. After another stressful year, we’re excited for a fresh start in 2022. As Taylor Swift sings, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.” And so are we!

From stilettos to slippers, we rounded up the best shoes to ring in the new year. Whether you’re heading to a party or just watching the ball drop from home, this footwear will elevate your NYE experience. Although we can’t guarantee that these shoes will lead to a midnight kiss, we can absolutely assure you that they won’t lead to your carriage becoming a pumpkin at midnight — sorry, Cinderella. Read on to shop our top picks from Zappos!

These Jewel-Embellished Stilettos

This crystal heel is the crown jewel of fancy footwear! Dress to impress in these dazzling stilettos on New Year’s Eve or any other upscale occasion. “Perfect party shoe!” one shopper declared. “Stylish and most importantly very comfortable due to low-ish heel height and ankle strap. Danced in them all night.”

Get the Jewel Badgley Mischka Ojai for just $109 at Zappos!

These Braided Slip-On Heels

Rock these versatile braided heels from a holiday party to a beach getaway. Available in 15 different colors, this popular Dolce Vita style works in any season. According to one review, “This sandal is sold out everywhere. That’s because it’s so comfortable and stylish!”

Get the DV Dolce Vita Paily for just $125 at Zappos!

These Metallic Slippers

Forget glass slippers! These metallic UGG slippers are so much more comfortable. As one shopper said, “They are the most comfortable, cozy, delicious slippers I’ve ever had.”

Get the UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper for just $100 at Zappos!

These Shiny Block Heels

Shine on New Year’s in these metallic block heels from Sam Edelman. One customer commented, “Gorgeous heel and easy to dance in all night long!! I got so many compliments — my new go-to heel.”

Get the Sam Edelman Kia for just $140 at Zappos!

These Sky-High Sparkly Stiletto Booties

We had to end this list on a high note — literally. Step up your New Year’s Eve shoe game with these four-inch crystal-covered stiletto booties.

Get the Steve Madden Valora Booties for just $150 at Zappos!

