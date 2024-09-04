Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s officially back-to-school season! If you ask Us, comfort plays a super important role around this time of year, whether you’re on a leisurely hot girl walk or running back-to-school errands with your loved ones, picking up classroom supplies or college essentials. When you’re on the go, the last thing you want to do is go home with sore, throbbing feet because of uncomfortable sneakers.

Friction from workout shoes can lead to painful blisters and ingrown toenails. Some ill-fitting sneakers can even cause tingling or numbness. Mustering up enough endurance to tackle hours-long dorm shopping excursions and high-impact workout classes is exhausting enough in itself, so you’ll need a pair of comfort-focused sneakers like NoBull’s Drive Mesh Sneakers to help get the job done without any pain.

Wondering what makes these hybrid workout sneakers so impressive? They’re made of breathable mesh material that provides stability during cardio-based activities. A responsive foam midsole delivers lightweight comfort during long-distance runs or day-long shopping marathons. Best of all? They come with a wider toe box so shoppers’ feet won’t feel cramped. If you’re a late-night workout person, you’ll be happy to know they also come with reflective branding for visibility.

These sneakers are ultra-comfortable and come in a wide range of shades, including a versatile white style and brand-new neon pink. You can even snag them in black, dark grey, bright yellow and cedar green. The size range is just as inclusive as the color selection. The Drive Mesh sneakers range from a women’s size 5 to a size 11.

Whether you’re running your kids to pre-season practice or lacing up your sneakers ahead of a workout class, you should always feel comfortable and confident in your kicks. These hybrid workout sneakers check off all of the boxes. You won’t regret adding them to your cart ASAP!

