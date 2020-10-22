Wondering Why You’re Still Hungry? Here’s How to Satisfy Your Stomach

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Why do we eat? Because our bodies need food to stay happy and healthy, and food is essential to life. Sure, that’s the basic answer. It’s not wrong, but that doesn’t explain why after a full meal, we find ourselves reaching for the snack section of the pantry 20 minutes later — or raiding the fridge at midnight for some leftovers!

There are tons of other reasons why we eat, and sometimes it just depends on the day, time or person. If you can’t figure out why your stomach just can’t seem to be satiated, it could be due to a slew of reasons. Ready to figure them out? Because you can, with the help of Noom!

Sign up for a trial of Noom today!

Noom is an app-driven health and wellness plan that focuses on both physical and mental well-being in order to set you on the path to long-term success. It stands out from other plans because every single program is totally personalized. Each Noomer is even paired up with their own Goal Specialist who can offer one-on-one support. One of many things this Goal Specialist can do is help you not only figure out why you’re hungry — but how to keep you full!

Noom’s blog lists out seven examples of why people tend to be so hungry. A big one is a lack of protein. If that fits your situation, Noom can help you figure out different ingredients to try in your meals to help. Same goes for if you may need more fiber (trade white rice for quinoa or add berries to your yogurt), or even dietary fat! Another big one is getting enough water. Water can actually signal to your brain that you’re feeling fuller the same way food can…except it’s zero calories and great for you. Let your Goal Specialist help you set a goal for water intake!

Sign up for a trial of Noom today!

Another big player in the hunger games (no, not those games) is stress. This is why Noom puts such a focus on mental health and cognitive behavioral therapy. According to Noom, “Increased cortisol (the stress hormone) can block the ‘I’m full’ signals from leptin and insulin,” which means your stress might be making you eat more! Let Noom help you figure out a self-care routine or stress-reducing strategies to avoid this. One of those might even be getting better sleep. A lack of sleep is another reason for an overactive appetite!

One more reason many people — especially dieters — choose to ignore? The fact that maybe you just need more food. When you’re taking long walks or working out, especially, you might need to throw an extra hundred or so calories into your meals to account for it. Adding more healthy food might be the thing to keep you away from that snack cabinet, ultimately helping you reach your goals faster while feeling great inside and out. But how do you decide exactly what changes to make? Noom! With your Goal Specialist, recipes, tips, tricks and a community of other Noomers to motivate you, we know you’ve got this!

Sign up for a trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!