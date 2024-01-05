Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Another new year, another new resolution. Or, maybe it’s just a new attempt at the same resolution you’ve been making for years. For many of us, wellness and weight loss are at the top of our goal list for the year. There’s a reason why they’re such popular resolutions — they’re not easy!

If you want to give yourself a real chance at hitting your wellness goals this year, let’s try skipping the strict diets, the unrealistic exercise routines and the wildly expensive personal trainers. Noom is here to “help people build sustainable habits that last a lifetime” — and for less. Way, way less!

Limited time! Sign up for select 12-month plans at Noom and use code NEWYEAR6 to get six months free! You save 79%!

New and rejoining members can sign up for a 12-month Noom plan for a limited time and only have to pay for six months. That’s huge! If this is your first time hearing about Noom, or you’ve been meaning to look into it, let Us give you a basic rundown.

Noom is an app-based wellness program that creates a completely personalized weight loss and wellness plan just for you. With Noom, you’re the boss. The program is designed to fit seamlessly into your life, rather than you having to adjust your schedule, budget or preferences to fit any standards or rules. This already makes it so much easier to try!

Noom offers so many helpful tools, including one-on-one coaching (if you want it!), support groups, SOS plans and short daily lessons backed by psychology and behavioral science. All of these tools can help you stay motivated, especially when you reach a spot where you’d typically fall off track.

And yes, you’ll also be able to use tracking tools for things like food, exercise and water, plus step counting, making it easier to stay attuned to your goals day by day.

To get started with Noom, simply take a short quiz revealing details about your body, your lifestyle, your goals and more. No phone calls or waitlists. Just savings!

