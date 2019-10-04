Is Weight Loss Mind Over Matter? How to Use Your Mind for Weight Loss





Waiting until New Year’s Day to start working toward your resolution? Why wait when you can start now? Okay, we won’t play dumb. One of the most popular resolutions is to live a healthier lifestyle and lose weight, but while we love to imagine the results of doing so, the thought of taking on the challenge is exhausting!

If you find yourself nodding along, you’re going to want to keep reading. By the end of this article, you just might change your mind — and changing our mind is the first and most important step when it comes to health and wellness. We usually equate the journey to exercise and diet, but this weight loss program proves it’s about so much more than that!

Noom is an app-driven program that personalizes every user’s plan to fit their lifestyle, capabilities and preferences. Not only will we have endless resources, tips, tricks and recipes right in the palm of our hand, but we’ll even have our very own Goal Specialist, an expert who will guide us and check in with us weekly to make sure we’re loving our journey and hitting our goals — both short-term and long-term!

These Goal Specialists are specially trained in cognitive behavior therapy, with a focus on getting us healthy starting with our mind. They will address our patterns of thinking, our everyday behaviors and the unhealthy habits ingrained in our psyche. Once we start working on changing those, we’ll reap the rewards physically too! Look better, feel better — that’s what Noom is all about!

If we’re imagining ourselves as an unhealthy person, we’re already setting ourselves a step back. The way we see and think about ourselves can make a huge difference in our ability to hit our goals. If we think, “Oh man, this is going to be a struggle,” then it probably will be a struggle. If we go into something thinking, “I’ve got this,” however, we’ll be setting ourselves up for success! That goes for tackling a tough workout or choosing a nutritious snack over a calorie-rich one. Having a healthy relationship with food, rather than making it our enemy, is massively important!

Another thing Noom may help us with is how to deal with stress or upsetting situations. Many of us tend to turn to food when we’re feeling overwhelmed or triggered, but the goal is to calm our mind before acting on any impulses. Whether it’s meditating, doing yoga, writing, drawing, reading or even doing a few crunches, once we’ve figure out the best way to take back control of our mind, we’ll be prepared to handle anything and everything else!

On top of having our Goal Specialist to lead us and encourage us, Noom will also connect us with an entire community of other users all on their very own health journeys. Having a supportive group who can empathize with us and cheer us on can work wonders for our mindset (and our body)!

You don’t just need to take our word for it. You can sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today to start up your journey and see what the program is all about. You may even hit your New Year’s resolution before 2020 begins!

