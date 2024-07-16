Your account
Editor-Approved! My 11 Fashion Favorites From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Bargain hunters, this week is our shopping Super Bowl. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, followed by Amazon Prime Day? These deals are a very big deal! I’ve been in training camp, prepping my closet for its future win and my bank account for its inevitable loss. All’s fair in love and war(drobes)!

As a fashion editor, online shopping is literally my job. So, I scoured Nordstrom’s site to narrow down my top picks from this limited-time savings event. I even found some brand-new pieces for fall, which is right around the corner (crazy, I know!).

Hurry! These chic styles are sure to sell out soon.

Blank NYC High-Waisted Jeans

Blank NYC jeans
These high-waisted jeans from Blank NYC deliver the designer denim look at a discount. I’m seriously smitten with the rolled cuffs and baggy fit! Such a trendy silhouette. Casual and chic at the same time!

Was $128You Save 38%
On Sale: $80
Coach Pebbled Leather Handbag

Coach handbag
Coach is having a major comeback! This classic brand is now just as cool as it was in the early 2o00s. And this white leather handbag is the perfect everyday essential for summer.

Was $295You Save 33%
On Sale: $197
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx leggings
Spanx’s faux leather leggings are legendary! Sculpting and stretchy, these pants provide tummy control with a booty lift (score!). I suggest styling these leggings with an oversized sweater in the fall and winter.

Was $98You Save 34%
On Sale: $65
Levi’s Bomber Jacket

Levi's bomber jacket
This Levi’s bomber jacket is the bomb! Love the mix of faux leather and shearling for a rugged and cozy combo. I’m going to rock this coat on repeat come fall!

Was $225You Save 42%
On Sale: $130
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

Wacoal strapless bra
After I attended a Wacoal bra fitting last month, this luxury lingerie brand has become my go-to destination for undergarments. Shoppers say this strapless bra is “perfect,” staying in place without slipping or sliding. And thanks to the removable straps, you can also wear this bra halter style or crossed in the back.

Was $76You Save 34%
On Sale: $50
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

Barefoot Dreams robe
Stay comfy and warm in this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic robe! You’ll never want to take this super soft garment off.

Was $138You Save 33%
On Sale: $93
Madewell Ribbed Sweater

Madewell ribbed sweater
Looking for a lightweight sweater for transitional weather? This Madewell ribbed crewneck is a closet staple!

Was $82You Save 35%
On Sale: $53
Honeydew Pajamas

Honeydew pajamas
Honeydew is one of my favorite sleepwear brands, making the softest PJs in the cutest patterns. Pajama pants don’t often come with a short-sleeve top, so snag this set on sale while you still can!

Was $48You Save 31%
On Sale: $33
Open Edit Wrap Jersey Dress

Open Edit wrap jersey dress
Olive this olive-colored wrap jersey dress (see what I did there?). Sexy yet classy!

Was $70You Save 29%
On Sale: $50
Good American High-Waisted Cropped Jeans

Good American jeans
I’ve been searching for a pair of black denim just like this! Thanks, Nordstrom. Team these Good American cropped jeans with sandals, flats or sneakers.

Was $149You Save 34%
On Sale: $99
Julia Jordan Button-Down Sweater Dress

sweater dress
I’m blown away by this blue button-down sweater dress! It’s so flattering and vibrant.

Was $129You Save 34%
On Sale: $85
