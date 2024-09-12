Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taking care of your gut helps you go beyond your diet, and sometimes, it needs some additional support. That’s where probiotics come in. Adding a probiotic to your daily supplement lineup can help decrease bloat, manage weight and improve overall digestion. If you’re on the search for a new supplement to pick up, we just found a plant-based capsule that’s just $20 at Walmart for a 30-day supply!

The Nouri Digestive Health Probiotic helps to aid digestion, decrease bloat and improve overall health. Each capsule is filled with plant-based omega oils and 30 billion CFUs of probiotics to restore balance to the gut microbiome and support advanced digestion. Once dissolved, the probiotic also promotes nutrient absorption, which is necessary for bloat reduction and weight management.

Shoppers report that the supplement doesn’t have a strong scent like other options on the market and is easy to take. You can take it with or without food, though taking it with food does help to curb potential side effects like nausea, which reviewers rarely report.

Shoppers confirm the capsules effectively manage common digestive issues and improve gut health.

“This is a great two-for-one digestive health pill,” a shopper said. “They are easy to take and is a manageable size. I struggle getting in my omegas and this doesn’t have any bad taste which makes me take it every day.”

Another called them the “trifecta.” They also added, “These little capsules are great. The looks of them at first threw me off. I initially thought they had frozen, but they are actually a capsule within a capsule—pretty cool looking. I love having one pill that gives you digestion, immunity, and brain health all in one easy-to-swallow pill.”

“I have been taking these probiotics for about 20 days now and I am pretty happy with the results,” a final reviewer explained. “I feel like my hair and nails are feeling stronger. I haven’t noticed any aftertaste and they smell really good. They are easy to take, not too big. I will definitely be continuing to take these.”

