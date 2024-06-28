Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In an era when Ozempic is reigning as the weight loss drug of choice, you may be wondering if there are other, more natural ways to shed a few extra pounds. Luckily, there are, especially if your main concern is bloating. We’ve been major fans of Nouri’s bloat-busting probiotic for the way it quickly and efficiently rebalances the gut microbiome to cut cravings and help you achieve the body of your dreams!

How does it work? Well, probiotics aid in digestion and support a healthy digestion track. With the Nouri Weight Health Probiotic Capsules, you’ll get three powerful proactive probiotic strains — Lactobacillus plantarum UALp-05, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG and Lactobacillus gasseri BNR-17, if you wanna get real science-y — that target unhealthy bacteria in the gut and replace it with good bacteria. This transition speeds up your metabolism and cuts cravings over time too, which can ultimately reduce water retention and bloating!

Housed in a double capsule format to maximize the probiotic’s impact (and survive harsh stomach acids), the probiotics may be ideal for any and everyone as they don’t contain any common allergens, don’t require refrigeration and can be taken with or without food!

Get the Nouri Weight Health Probiotic & Omega Capsules for $20 at Walmart!

These probiotics are conveniently available at Walmart, and hundreds of shoppers have raved about them in the reviews, mentioning how they’ve experienced major improvements in their digestive health as well as their weight goals. “‘I’ve been using this probiotic supplement in conjuncture with dieting and it’s worked miracles! I’m so surprised at how my weight is easily falling off! one person writes.

You shouldn’t expect this to be a miracle weightless supplement, though. When used in tandem with healthy diet and exercise, you’ll begin to see your results multiply. Reviewers also attest to this — many mention that while their objective wasn’t to lose weight, it has been a nice bonus while taking the Nouri capsules daily. “The effectiveness of this product is absolutely astonishing! I wasn’t expecting to lose weight I’ve actually lost 6 pounds being on this — the quality is amazing,” one reviewer explains.

All it takes is one capsule a day to get one step closer to a healthier gut. It’s not too late to get started on your summer slim-down! Pick up a bottle (which contains a 30-day supply) today!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Nouri Weight Health Probiotic & Omega Capsules for $20 at Walmart!