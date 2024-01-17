Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Peeling, cracking nails. Dry, irritated skin. Brittle, splitting hair. These are a few of our least favorite things. They’re so hard to get rid of though! We can change up our habits or buy a bigger water bottle, but for many of our beauty concerns, we need to start the work from within.

This is where supplements come in. No, we’re not pointing you to an overpriced gummy with a dinky 30-day supply. No, we’re not going to show you a no-name brand with sketchy practices. If you’re here for the real deal, you’ve got it with Nutricost!

Get the Nutricost Biotin Dietary Supplement, 240 Capsules (originally $20) starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Each bottle of this biotin supplement features 240 servings — and you only need one capsule per day! It’s also available in packs of two or three if you want to buy in bulk to save money. It’s currently 25% off for one-pack, 35% off for a two-pack or 38% off for a three-pack.

This supplement, which is coming up on 15,000 reviews, is designed to promote healthier skin as well as longer, stronger hair and nails. It’s made with 10,000 mcg of biotin. Biotin AKA vitamin B7 or vitamin H “is an important part of enzymes in the body that break down substances like fats, carbohydrates, and others.” What happens when you don’t have enough? “Signs of biotin deficiency include skin rashes, hair loss, and brittle nails.” (National Institutes of Health)

One issue with supplements is that there aren’t many health and safety requirements for brands. That’s why we look for companies that go out of their way to ensure they’re delivering a pure, effective product. Nutricost not only puts its products through third party testing to ensure the highest quality, but all of its products are also made in a GMP-compliant and FDA-registered facility. Nice!

Another big bonus is that Nutricost has actually reduced the size of each biotin capsule by 30%. You’re still receiving the same amounts of active ingredients, but you’ll likely have a more pleasant experience if you’re not a fan of swallowing pills!

This supplement is non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Simply take one capsule every day with a full glass of water, or as directed by your healthcare professional. Just this little addition to your day could make a huge difference!

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.