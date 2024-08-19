Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re going somewhere this fall, chances are you plan on wearing loungewear. Athleisure is the ideal travel attire to stay comfy and cozy — but not too cozy — while you enjoy peanuts and pretzels on the plane or in the car. To ensure a not-too-cozy experience, however, you can’t forget to layer! Layering is key for a comfortable and pleasant trip — because nothing is worse than being stuck on an airplane in a thick garment without anything underneath. We’ve all (unfortunately) been there!

Related: 24 Travel Bags That Seriously Look Designer — Luggage, Duffels and More Under $100 Everyone needs a good travel bag. Whether you’re headed to Bali or Boston, it’s essential to have a go-to bag that you know fits your stuff and won’t fall apart halfway through the airport. But if you want a bag that not only works for you, but works for you, a high-fashion and designer-looking one is the […]

The only thing that’s equally unpleasant is wearing a tank top on a freezing cold flight with nothing to keep you warm. Either way, the message is clear: Always layer your clothes while traveling! But, of course, it’s equally important to layer with the proper garments. If you’ve seen what seems like a million people at the airport wearing a hoodie like this over their tanks and tees, it’s for a reason!

Get the Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie Sweatshirt for $30 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This hoodie is buttery-soft, not too heavy or too light and extra stretchy. It’s made from a breathable blend of cotton and polyester designed to keep you toasty when the pilot cranks the AC to tundra-like heights . . . pun intended. You’ll be so comfortable, you may forget you’re flying — heck, you might actually get some good-quality sleep while you cruise above the clouds! The oversized style is just icing on the cake because as you probably know, giant garments are ultra-trendy during the fall and winter months. You won’t hear Us complaining!

The hoodie comes in 26 different colors, each decked out with a front pocket, hood, semi-cuffed sleeves and a fleece interior. These features make it as functional as it is charming! Your passport, wallet and phone will be close to you at all times when stored in the front pocket.

And let’s be real: hoodies definitely aren’t just for the airport — a nice hoodie is a staple in most of our wardrobe rotations. Yes, this sweatshirt can be worn on the plane, but also out to coffee, on long road trips, running errands, around the house, to the gym and anywhere else you want to dress comfy, cute and practical at the same time.

“This is by far the softest and comfiest hoodie I’ve ever had,” one reviewer wrote, “And it’s oddly flattering, which I feel like is kinda rare for an oversized hoodie. But it’s the perfect level of oversized. I got the nude tan ish color and the quality is so awesome.”

Related: 15 Printed Dresses That Look Like Zimmermann — Starting at Just $7 If you know luxe resort wear fashion, you know Zimmermann. The brand has gained traction over the past few years for being a uniform of a-list celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Sydney Sweeney, Kelly Clarkson, Jessica Alba and Taylor Swift, boasting busy patterns, bold combos, floral designs and bright colors. You can spot a Zimmermann dress […]

We adore the sporty look of this hoodie teamed with leggings, joggers or sweatpants, a tank top and sneakers. For a touch of elegance, try adding some gold jewelry to your ‘fit! The sky’s the limit when it comes to styling this oversized garment, so don’t be afraid to get creative with it. We sure are!

And it’s not just the ultra-chic gray variation on sale. You can grab a bunch of other colors including coffee, black, dark gray, navy blue, pink, green and more for the same sub-30 price! (Note that not all 26 variations are discounted by the same amount, so choose whichever suits your style and pocketbook best!) We just may grab ourselves a few of these crowd-favorite hoodies that should be way more expensive than they are before the price hikes back up . . . who’s with Us?

Get the Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie Sweatshirt for $30 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other hoodies on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!