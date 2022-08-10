Ohora: How to Get Perfect Gel Nails Without Leaving Your Couch

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s just something about having our nails done.

When our nails look good, we feel good. That said, this little luxury comes with an increasingly large price tag, both in cost and in time. Going to the nail salon — especially for a gel manicure — can take up a whole afternoon and cost a pretty penny.

Thankfully, a trip to the salon isn’t the only way to get salon-quality gels. ohora’s semi-cured gel nails are completely changing the way we think about DIY manis and pedis.

We’ve never encountered an easier, more foolproof process than ohora’s DIY gel nail. It’s the simplest way to get beautiful nails without breaking the bank, and truly anyone can do it.

Why It’s Time To Say Goodbye to the Nail Salon

We love salon-quality nails, and we’ve spent plenty of time trying to recreate that chip-free shine at home. Before ohora, we were never able to get close to what they can do at a salon.

Still, you might be wondering why we would make the switch at all. We fell in love with ohora’s adorable designs and easy process, but we also fell out of love with going to the salon. Here’s why.

Our Time Is Precious

Even a standard manicure can eat up an hour of your afternoon. Looking for an acrylic tip or cool nail art? You might as well throw the whole day away.

It shouldn’t take hours of our lives to get a cute manicure that lasts, especially when we have so many other things on our plates.

The Cost Just Keeps Going Up

Does anyone else feel like the price of a manicure has skyrocketed over the last few years?

Let’s say we go a few weeks between nail salon trips. That’s roughly 25 trips a year. Multiply that by the price tag at our local salons (as much as sixty dollars, if not more), and we’ve got a serious regular expense.

You Can Do It Yourself

We know a lot of brands have claimed to provide perfect DIY nails at home and fallen short. They’ve either been too hard to DIY, too flimsy to last or seriously lacking in color and design options.

ohora is totally different. There’s no powder, no dipping, and no stress. All you need is a UV lamp (ohora sells those, too), a nail clipper, and a few minutes.

Best of all, ohora nails last even longer than a salon-quality manicure with next to no damage to your actual nails.

In our humble opinions, it’s officially time to say goodbye to spending hours at your nail salon and say hello to a quick and perfect manicure at a fraction of the cost.

ohora Is Korea’s #1 Selling Gel Nail Brand

ohora is brand new to the American market, but it’s been popular in Korea and Japan for a while. Launched in 2018, the brand became Korea’s number-one-selling gel nail brand in just three years.

The gel nail competition in Korea is no joke. When something gets that popular, that fast, then you know you’ve got to try it out.

It’s Easy

ohora’s success comes down to their patented approach to DIY nails.

Normally, stick-on nails come in two varieties. Either they’re totally pliable and lay on like a sticker, or they’re hard and have a harsh adhesive on the back. In both cases, they tend to fall off pretty quickly.

ohora’s semi-cured nails are neither pliable nor hard — they’re somewhere in between.

It’s the best of both worlds. Because they’re bendy, you can lay the color on your own nails easily, moving it into position without any seams.

Then, you clip off the excess nail so that it matches your natural length and cure the nail under a UV lamp. The sticker hardens and rounds under the light, creating a perfect, salon-quality manicure every time.

If you’ve tried lots of other DIY brands and always found them frustrating or confusing, don’t let that discourage you from trying ohora. These nails are super easy to apply, with straightforward instructions and a game-changing formula that makes at-home nails a breeze for all of us.

Plus, their formula is vegan and cruelty-free, too.

It’s Quick

In addition to being super easy, ohora manicures are also super fast.

ohora’s simple process means you can have a perfect gel manicure in minutes. We like to do it while we watch TV, but you’ll be done before you can even finish an episode.

All you have to do is prep your nail with the ohora-provided prep pad, stretch the gel nail over it, cure it, and file — and you’re done. That’s all it takes to get tough, protective gel nails.

Just think of all the things you can do now that you don’t have to go to the salon. (And yes, watching more TV counts.)

It Lasts

An at-home manicure really can last longer than a professional one: ohora’s manicures last and last.

We’re pretty hands-on. Even with a manicure, we don’t walk around protecting our nails at all costs. We do the dishes, we garden, and we spend lots of time typing at the computer.

Our ohora nails lasted through it all without any peeling, chipping, or hairs getting stuck underneath the nail.

ohora says that when applied correctly, their nails can last up to twenty-one days, but we’ve seen people who have kept their manicure for about a month. The only reason you’ll want to switch them out early is to try out a new color and style.

When it’s time for a swap, removal is just as easy as the application process. All you need is the wooden cuticle stick that comes with every ohora set and some nail polish remover.

With a little pushing, they’ll pop right off. Try it for yourself, and see how gentle this manicure is for your natural nails.

Why the Internet Is Obsessed With ohora

With over 850,000 reviews from customers and ten million units sold since 2019, ohora is making a much-needed splash in the nail care community. Its easy application and removal is a big part of that, but we think their huge selection of styles also has something to do with it.

No matter your aesthetic, there’s something you’ll love at ohora.

There Are So Many Fun Styles

ohora has over eight hundred gel varieties to choose from, including solid colors, french tips, gem designs, and so much more. Greens, blues, marbly patterns, plaids, stripes, polka dots, glitter — you name it: ohora has everything.

We love browsing through ohora’s site while looking for inspiration for our next manicure. We’ve embraced the accent nail trend and love that sets include playful designs that reflect our personality.

ohora has even partnered with brands like Disney Japan, Casetify, WOOYOUNGMI, and PUSHBUTTON to create custom limited edition sets. As the brand becomes more popular in America, we can’t wait to see what they cook up next.

Find your perfect manicure style on ohora’s site today!

You Can Mix and Match

We’re not-so-slowly building our collection of ohora sets because it’s so fun to mix and match styles. For many of us, nail art is a form of creative expression. We love that this brand gives us the ability to control and create on our nails.

Ready To Join the ohora Family?

If you’ve been looking for a way to get professional-grade gel manicures and pedicures without the hefty price tag and the time commitment, we cannot recommend ohora enough.

With its simple-but-genius technology of semi-cured stick-on nails, ohora makes it easy to get perfect, shiny, and long-lasting nails every single time. Choose from a vast variety of colors and styles. No matter what you’re wearing or feeling, your nails can complement your style effortlessly.

Want to try them out? ohora’s full selection of sets is available on their website, or you can shop on Amazon and get the nails in just a few days.

Visit ohora’s website to experience these beautiful gels for yourself.

