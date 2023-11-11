Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

If you grew up watching Gossip Girl, you probably couldn’t get enough Blair and Serena’s opulent outfits. Whether they were at school or jet-setting around the world, they always looked fabulous. I always wished I could copy their outfits, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to realize that Lily and CeCe were the true fashion icons of the show. Their styles were the epitome of the “old money aesthetic,” the latest fall fashion trend taking over the internet.

Similar to quiet luxury, old money fashion includes pieces that are simple, timeless and elegant. You can still get in on the trend even if you don’t have a trust fund. It’s incredibly easy to mimic old money styles with affordable pieces on Amazon and Nordstrom. I did my due diligence to find the items that Lily Van der Woodsen would swoon over, so keep reading to discover them. Best of all, prices start at just $23!

21 Fashion Finds With Old Money Vibes

1. The Upper East Side Dream Coat: Anytime I traipse around Manhattan’s elite neighborhood, I spot at least five women sporting a rendition of this posh cardigan-coat hybrid. It’s essentially part of the old money uniform — was $90, now just $41!

2. The Timeless Tweed Dress: Channel Jackie O and Audrey Hepburn with this gorgeous Karl Lagerfeld tweed dress that will truly never go out of style. Our favorite feature? It has pockets! — just $99!

3. The Fancy T-Shirt: The mock-neck cut and asymmetrical ruching make this elegant SweatyRocks top look much more expensive than it actually is — just $30!

4. The Understated Arm Candy: Want to emulate the old money look? Opt for dainty gold bracelets instead of big flashy jewelry. This set of three from Anne Klein, which includes a tasteful crystal-encrusted watch, is currently 64% off! — was $150, now just $54!

5. The Yacht-Ready Dress: The first step to getting on a yacht? Dressing like you own one. Slip into this Nautica Breton Striped Dress and you’re halfway there! — was $35, now just $29!

6. The Faux-Fur Masterpiece: Fur coats are an old money signature. We suggest going for a faux-fur option, like this Zeagoo Double-Breasted Trench Coat. It’s so much more affordable than real fur and less harmful to your animal friends — just $96!

7. The Simplistic Trouser: Pair these tailored wide-leg pants with the fancy T-shirt listed above, and you’ll be the best dressed person wherever you go. Plus, you’ll undeniably ooze old money energy — just $30!

8. The Effortless Quarter Zip: If you’re after the old money aesthetic, you can’t just wear any old sweatshirt. Swap out your high school hoodie for this refined striped pullover from BTFBM. It’s just as cozy but looks much more sophisticated — was $49, now just $43!

9. The Preppy Sweater Vest: Blend old money fashions with new money trends by wearing this chic sweater vest. The minor details, like the gold buttons, color-block lining and sharp collar up the style factor — just $26!

10. The Argyle Sweater: Give elite members-only club vibes by throwing on this menswear-inspired argyle sweater – just $41!

11. The Staple Sweater: Here’s a little secret: Sweaters that fit into the old money aesthetic don’t always need to look pricey, but they should feel expensive. This Free People pick from Nordstrom is softer than a cloud — was $139, now just $99.99!

12. The Everything Skirt: Some fabrics, like satin, inherently have a premium look. Whether you pair this Madewell satin slip skirt with a sweater or leather jacket, everyone will think you just skipped out of the the most envious upper east side townhouse — just $88!

13. The Airy Shirt Dress: When going for the old money aesthetic, you can never wear too much satin! We’re adding this long-sleeve satin midi shirtdress to cart immediately — just $89!

14. The Elegant Pajamas: Sure, the public may not see you in your pajamas, but you can still mirror the trendy old money aesthetic from home with this luxe Eberjey pajama set — just $128!

15. The Off-the-Shoulder Silhouette: I don’t know what it is, but a little peek-a-boo shoulder moment innately has a timeless flair and plays well into the expensive look. Try it for yourself with this Topshop Chunky Off the Shoulder Sweater — was $65, now $49!

16. The Fancy Trim: Ruffles can sometimes look stuffy, but that’s not the case with this expertly-designed ruffle-trim cardigan from Verdusa! — just $33!

17. The Versatile Dress: When looking for old money fashions, you don’t want something that you’ll wear one time. It’s all about versatility, which is exactly what this pleated wrap dress offers — just $23!

18. The Tasteful Tracksuit: Yes, you can still exude class while wearing a sweatsuit. The key is to keep it simple with muted colors and soft fabrics — just $50!

19. The Ribbed Layering Piece: The unique ribbed design on this Zesica tank makes it look more lavish than your standard basic — was $30, now just $24!

20. The Pleated Skirt: Perfect for office days, brunch, or even leisurely days out and about, a pleated skirt always looks high end — just $36!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us