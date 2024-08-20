Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Every now and then, we deserve to grab ourselves a little treat, even if it’s just for surviving a Monday! And now, we can treat our pups at the same time — and without the guilt!

Insert: Ollie, the dog food subscription service that treats your dog to premium meal plans, customized by everything important such as their age, gender, weight, breed and activity levels. Ollie offers several different meal plans, recipes, supplements and, of course, treats for dogs using ingredients you would feel good about feeding yourself as well, like plant-based proteins, high-quality meat, vegetables, fruits and grains.

The best part? You can now try the service for 60% off your first order using our exclusive code, USW60, through the end of August.

What separates Ollie from the rest is that not only does the food provide your dog with nutritious, delicious ingredients, it’s also made without all of the bad stuff. The meals are minimally processed with all-natural ingredients, are gently cooked for maximum nutrition and don’t include any preservatives or fillers like corn, wheat or soy.

Beyond the dog-healthy ingredients, one of the best parts about Ollie is the selection of different meal subscriptions. There’s a Fresh Plan, which is the premium subscription, offering full meals, treats and more, starting at $1.57 a meal. The company also offers a Half Fresh Plan, with the same benefits as the full Fresh Plan but with a more budget-friendly price, with meals starting at just $1. The third meal plan is the Mixed Plan, which offers the most variety of meals for your dog and starts at $1.36 a meal.

The products offered in each meal plan include fresh recipes, baked food, treats and even supplements. The fresh recipes are nothing like the typical wet dog food you may be used to seeing on store shelves. They include slow-cooked whole foods like chicken, sweet potatoes, blueberries and more, made proportionally packaged for each meal. Now that’s better.

Ollie’s baked dog food offers gently baked food in bite-size portions, using ingredients like beef and carrots. The brand also offers a variety of human-grade dog treats to treat your pup, such as beef and sweet potato jerky strips and peanut butter training treats. Last but certainly not least is the supplement line for specific dog health needs, including products like hip and joint chews and calming chews.

The company offers pet health screenings as well to routinely check in on your pet using the app, which offers expert feedback at your fingertips. All you have to do is pick your meal plan and take the “pup quiz” to get started.

Give your pups treats you can feel good about — at a price you can feel good about — when using code USW60 for 60% off your starter box of Ollie at checkout.

Your meal plan plus any additional treats or supplements are on a subscription cadence and will renew. Subscription will auto-renew with standard billing. Offer only valid for new subscribers. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Cannot be retroactively applied. Valid to the contiguous US orders only.