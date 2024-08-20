Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As Labor Day is approaching, we’re getting ready to hit the pool in our favorite one-piece swimsuits. We want to soak up as much sun and hot weather as we can before the chilly temperatures set in. Whether you’re going to the Hamptons, heading to a beach weekend getaway, staying at a luxury hotel or simply going to the pool, a one-piece swimsuit is a must. If you’re not a fan of two-piece swimsuits, a one-piece is a timeless and classy option. If you need more convincing, just think of Marilyn Monroe, who always looked fabulous in them. Classic Hollywood fashion icons wore one-piece swimsuits, and you can, too.

We’ve rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits for Labor Day weekend below:

Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit: This swimsuit features a V-neck and a curve-hugging wrap that nicely cradles your waist. Charmo One-Piece Swimsuit: To stay on trend with the crowd, check out this one-piece swimsuit . I ts cutout detail and knot closure will help you bask in the sunshine. Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit: Wearing this swimsuit , you’ll feel like having a glass of rosé with your girlfriends. It features a deep V-neck at the front, making you look sophisticated on the beach. Madewell Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit: This ultra-flattering swimsuit features a chic square neckline and a high cut fit to show off your legs. J.Crew Ruched Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit: This dress features ruffles and is part of J.Crew’s sustainable swim collection . It is made of recycled plastic bottles, fabric straps and yarns. La Blanca Women’s Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit: This luxury swimsuit will make you feel like a goddess on the beach. Daci Front Cross Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit: This one-piece swimsuit features a ruched waistband that visually flattens your stomach and padded cups. Tempt Me Off Shoulder Vintage Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit: This swimsuit is perfect for lounging around the pool or beach. Andie The Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit: Wearing this swimsuit , you’ll dream of your next vacation in Italy. Aerie Keyhole Halter One-Piece Swimsuit: This one-piece swimsuit has adjustable straps so you can switch up the style Hilor Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit: Sometimes, you want to look snatched when you go to your neighborhood pool. Thanks to its crisscross ruching and tummy-controlling properties, this swimsuit has durable, high-quality fabric to flatter your figure.