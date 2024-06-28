Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you love all things Disney, you’ll want to add something new from Pair Eyewear to your collection of frames.
Pair Eyewear is joining forces with Disney to pay tribute to Mickey and Friends with the launch of 19 unique top frames, which can be switched up whenever you’d like, as long as you have a matching base frame (starting at $60). This collection is designed to reignite the emotional connection you have with these beloved characters, bringing back memories of your childhood when you watched Mickey and his friends, including Donald Duck, Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Daisy Duck and more, living in Hot Dog Hills. The removable top frames, each adorned with different patterns and motifs, are a celebration of the magical world of the Disney universe, honoring the values of friendship, adventure and cherished memories.
Pair Eyewear wants you to treat yourself to a new eyeglasses or sunglasses design that evokes many of the same joyous emotions you felt when you were a child. If your own child is following the same footsteps, watching all of the classic shows and movies, you can also grab a pair for them. They, too, can excitedly show off their glasses to their friends. Read ahead of all of our favorites from this collection:
- The Mickey Bokeh will add a ton of color to your outfit.
- The Minnie Split completes your dream of being Minnie Mouse for the day. What’s cute about these frames is that they are customized with the character’s signature and a small image of her.
- You won’t be able to help staring at the Many Mickeys featured on these frames.
- Do you want to add a little celestial magic to your glasses collection?
- This Daisy Floral Garden top frame features the prettiest florals for summer (groundbreaking).
- Donald Duck made your stomach hurt from laughing too much — these frames will remind you of those good times.
- Mickey Mouse loves everyone, so why not celebrate Pride Month with The Pride Mickey frames?
- With these Fur-Ever Friends Split frames, show your beloved pet how much you love them.
- For you and your S.O., you can rock these Mickey and Minnie Comic Split frames to show off your love to the world.
- You can also make a bold black-and-white statement wearing The Bold Mickey & Friends frames.
- They say you can always have more plaid in your wardrobe. Add The Mickey Plaid frames to your collection.
- If you can’t get enough of Minnie, The Many Minnies frames are also up for grabs.
- Find your favorite characters in the stars with the Mickie & Minnie Shadow Play frames.
Explore the whole collection here!