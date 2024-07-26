Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Paris Hilton is synonymous with the word “icon.” From coining phrases like “that’s hot” and “sliving” to providing endless laughs on The Simple Life, her presence has always (rightfully) demanded our attention.

Of course, one of Hilton’s most iconic moves ever was releasing a pop album, Paris, in 2006. Nearly two decades later, “Stars Are Blind” is still a mainstay on road trip mixes and party playlists. It’s been a long wait for a follow-up, but her sophomore album, Infinite Icon, is now available for pre-order!

Pre-order Infinite Icon on CD now at Amazon! Album release on September 6, 2024!

Hilton has become a symbol of (the now reemerging) Y2K culture, so it only makes sense that the Queen of Y2K is releasing her new album on CD. Even if your Discman has seen better days, this nostalgic piece of physical memorabilia is so worth getting your hands on IRL.

So, what can we expect from the music? “I wanted this album to be an escape,” Hilton explained. “To take people to a happy place where they can heal and party in equal measure. Where you can feel safe, feel empowered and most of all, be your own unapologetic icon.”

Get ready for “shimmering electronic arrangements, driving dancefloor beats, summertime poolside vibes and emotional ballads in a glittery swirl of unapologetic pop glamor.” This is exactly what we need from someone like Hilton, and we are so ready.

You can also expect some seriously star-studded collaborations on the tracklist. While Hilton flies solo on seven of the 12 tracks, you’ll notice exciting features throughout. Sia, Rina Sawayama, Meghan Trainor and Maria Becerra all lend their talents to this soon-to-be timeless album.

Infinite Icon may not officially release until September 6, but the pre-game to the party can officially start today. Pre-order your copy on Amazon and start counting down the days!

