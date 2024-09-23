Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Many of Us think of our hair as our crown and glory. We devote so much time and effort to ensuring that it’s styled to perfection and taken care of. Over time, many of Us experience hair loss and thinning. Genetics, high-tension hairstyles, stress and even medication can contribute to hair loss. Thankfully, there are new different hair and scalp treatments to help combat thinning and hair loss.

This two-step Provia Hair Thinning Therapy System targets three main causes of hair thinning and hair loss. It’s enriched with ingredients to nourish and promote healthy hair and a healthy scalp. The system features procapil, a patented mix of natural botanical extracts to strengthen hair strands from the root to the tip and balance levels of DHT, a hormone that is shown to cause premature hair loss. Procapil also improves hair density to promote longer, thicker hair. It also features Swiss apple extract for additional support. Best of all? This system works on men and women.

To use this treatment, apply ProVia-1 directly to the scalp, on dry or damp hair, once daily and massage into the scalp for one to two minutes for a week. For the next three weeks, apply ProVia-2 to the scalp once daily and massage the serum into the scalp for one to two minutes. Repeat this two-step system for at least eight weeks for best results. In a clinical study with procapil, 83% of participants saw noticeably thicker hair within 12 weeks.

While reviewing this system, one shopper wrote, “I’ve always had thin hair, but it got worse with age. I tried Provia, and now I look in the mirror and can’t see my scalp anymore! I’ve wanted to feel this way for years.”

If you’re experiencing hair loss or thinning, there are so many helpful treatments on the market. This shopper-approved, two-step system delivers noticeably thicker hair within 12 weeks.

