What’s in My Bag? Pumpkin Spice Self-Care Staples!

It’s finally fall, so I’m in my pumpkin spice era. Pumpkin spice lattes? Perfection. Pumpkin spice candles? Can’t get enough! Pumpkin spice perfume? Okay, maybe I’ll pass on that one. But you get the idea — it’s this spicy scent’s time to shine!

So, why not combine our pumpkin spice passion with our support for self-care? I found five self-care staples from Walmart that smell like pumpkin spice and everything nice. These pampering products will make you fall in love with fall!

Keep scrolling to check out what’s in my shopping bag!

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette

Treat yourself to this pumpkin spice eyeshadow palette by Too Faced! With a mix of shimmery and matte finishes in spicy shades, this seasonal set will make your eyes pop.

$33.00 See It!

Burt’s Bees Limited-Edition Fall Lip Balm Set

Pucker up! This limited-edition Burt’s Bees lip balm set is the bee’s knees. Featuring the fall flavors of Chai Tea, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Maple and Pomegranate, this lip balm bundle will nourish dry, chapped lips.

Was $12 You Save 17% On Sale: $10 See It!

Native Body Wash Pumpkin Spice Latte

Step up your shower game with this pumpkin spice latte body wash! Clean and cruelty-free, this product is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

$10.00 See It!

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin

Spread the fragrance of fall with this spiced pumpkin Yankee Candle! Autumnal aroma with a chic aesthetic? Say less!

Was $20 You Save 15% On Sale: $17 See It!

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Revitalize your complexion with Peter Thomas Roth’s pumpkin enzyme mask! This formula gently exfoliates for brighter, smoother skin.