Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Shop With Us

What’s in My Bag? Pumpkin Spice Self-Care Staples!

By
pumpkin spice self-care
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally fall, so I’m in my pumpkin spice era. Pumpkin spice lattes? Perfection. Pumpkin spice candles? Can’t get enough! Pumpkin spice perfume? Okay, maybe I’ll pass on that one. But you get the idea — it’s this spicy scent’s time to shine!

So, why not combine our pumpkin spice passion with our support for self-care? I found five self-care staples from Walmart that smell like pumpkin spice and everything nice. These pampering products will make you fall in love with fall!

Keep scrolling to check out what’s in my shopping bag!

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette

Too Faced eyeshadow palette
Walmart

Treat yourself to this pumpkin spice eyeshadow palette by Too Faced! With a mix of shimmery and matte finishes in spicy shades, this seasonal set will make your eyes pop.

$33.00
See It!

Burt’s Bees Limited-Edition Fall Lip Balm Set

Burt's Bees lip balm set
Walmart

Pucker up! This limited-edition Burt’s Bees lip balm set is the bee’s knees. Featuring the fall flavors of Chai Tea, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Maple and Pomegranate, this lip balm bundle will nourish dry, chapped lips.

Was $12You Save 17%
On Sale: $10
See It!

Native Body Wash Pumpkin Spice Latte

Native body wash pumpkin spice latte
Walmart

Step up your shower game with this pumpkin spice latte body wash! Clean and cruelty-free, this product is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

$10.00
See It!

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Original Large Scented Jar Candle, 22 oz Spread the fragrance of fall with this spiced pumpkin Yankee Candle! Autumnal aroma with a chic aesthetic? Say less!

Was $20You Save 15%
On Sale: $17
See It!

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Peter Thomas Roth pumpkin enzyme mask
Walmart

Revitalize your complexion with Peter Thomas Roth’s pumpkin enzyme mask! This formula gently exfoliates for brighter, smoother skin.

Was $60You Save 40%
On Sale: $36
See It!

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.