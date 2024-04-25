Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Us Weekly advises seeking guidance from medical professionals and having a doctor review your personal medical history. The FDA and other health providers have noted warnings about the improper use of semaglutide, and it is encouraged that you review your personal health history with a qualified medical professional before consuming any medication.

Weight loss alternatives have picked up steam in recent years. Semaglutide (the active ingredient behind brand-name drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy) has gained notoriety for helping people lose substantial weight in a matter of months. Due to the sudden rise in popularity, many of Us have questions about what it is, how it works and what’s the best way to get it. That’s totally understandable.

If you’re interested in learning more about the weight loss alternative many celebrities and influencers have discussed using, ReflexMD has you covered. The telehealth platform has a dedicated team of nurses and doctors to provide convenient, affordable and reliable care online, including potential prescriptions for semaglutide.

Why ReflexMD? The team is bursting with expertise. The Chief Medical Officer of ReflexMD is Dr. Shirley Jiang, a board-certified internal medicine physician, who honed her medical skills at the world famous Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She even founded her own concierge weight management practice before joining ReflexMD to help people across the nation. This dedication is apparent throughout ReflexMD’s entire telehealth platform.

Semaglutide is an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and an anti-obesity medication used for long-term weight management. It’s administered through weekly injections. It has been found that individuals on semaglutide have demonstrated between 15% to 20% body weight reduction over time. (The New England Journal of Medicine)

If you think semaglutide could be right for you, you can get started in just three steps with ReflexMD. All you have to do is complete a medical intake form so your doctor can develop a treatment for you and meet with a licensed doctor to discuss your treatment plan. If you are found to be eligible, you’ll receive your medication in the mail every month and meet with your doctor to determine if you need to modify your dosage. A monthly subscription costs $497, which also covers any future dosage increases in medication.

ReflexMD has a lengthy FAQ on its website that provides helpful insight. Questions about confidentiality and discretion are common, so be sure to check them out. ReflexMD’s website also has a help center and members area where you can ask questions directly to your doctor. If you don’t find an answer online, you can get in touch with ReflexMD’s support team through email or phone.

