There is never a good time to realize that your hair is missing the fullness it once had — especially if you’re noticing bald patches. What’s more, noticing and trying to ask these spots can diminish your self-esteem — and nobody deserves that! Is your hair falling out, and you don’t know why (and you mostly just want to fix it)? Don’t worry — we have a solution for you! We found a nifty, unscented hair thickening spray that will help give thicker, beautiful hair — and it’s only $17 at Amazon!

This Rida Hair Research Institute Remixidil Minoxidil Hair Thickening Spray will help you regrow — or thicken — your mane. Its main ingredient, minoxidil, is popular for its hair growth properties, and this foam has two percent of it. Essentially, this spray strives to reactivate hair follicles to stimulate hair growth, and it will help you grow shinier, longer and healthier hair.

Get the Rida Hair Research institute Remixidil Minoxidil Hair Thickening Spray for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The best part of this spray is that you can use it any time of the day, and you can apply it on dry or wet hair. What’s more, you should apply the product twice a day all over (but to trouble areas especially).

While reviewing and raving over this hair spray, one Amazon reviewer said, “I love how this thing works! It is so smooth and works great on me.” Another reviewer added, “I use it for a long time, and it really helps me restore my hair — and it’s easy to use. The important thing is to do it every day.”

If you’re still a little apprehensive about trying RHRI’s minoxidil formula, there is no need! It’s clinically proven to work, and it’s safe for all hair types.

While dealing with bald spots can be annoying, it doesn’t have to be! If you need a new piece of haircare arsenal to help you grow your luscious tresses back tenfold, this minoxidil hair thickening spray could be your answer!

