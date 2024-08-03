Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bye, studs! In case you stepped out for a sec, know that modern culture is ditching mini diamonds and small hoops in favor of bolder, more geometric jewelry. Instead of adding a subtle touch of glam, these types of earrings have one-of-a-kind shapes and shiny finishes guaranteed to level up any look — not by a little, but by a lot!

Plenty of our favorite celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber are already on the kick, rocking chunky drop earrings and artsy hoops that turn heads at every gala corner. Diamond store Ritani has an entire section of its site dedicated to this puffy jewelry style, showcasing the popularity of these styles and — more importantly — making it easy as pie to get them!

And no, these earrings aren’t thousands of dollars; while they have the same quality as quintuple-digit pieces, our favorite Ritani puff earring picks are all under $1,000, a reasonable price tag in the luxury jewelry department.

So read on and grab a pair to trendset on the daily. Gold and silver preferences are included!

Gold Plated Puffed Teardrop Earrings

If you want to look luxe without breaking the bank, you’ll want to check out these trendy one-inch teardrop earrings — they’re ultra-lightweight, too!

Get the Gold Plated Puffed Teardrop Earrings for $340 at Ritani!

Puff Heart Door Knocker Dangle Earrings

How darling are these mini heart-shaped earrings? They may be small, but they’re mighty when it comes to making an outfit look trendy.

Get the Puff Heart Door Knocker Dangle Earrings for $780 at Ritani!

Silver Plated Button Omega Earrings

These button earrings pair beautifully with a short necklace, framing the face and highlighting your collarbones. Grab a pair in silver or gold . . . or both!

Get the Silver Plated Button Omega Earrings for $195 at Ritani!

Oval Door Knocker Hoop Earrings

There’s nothing like a go-with-everything hoop earring that you can dress up or down on the daily. This classy design will add a high-end flair to any ensemble!

Get the Oval Door Knocker Hoop Earrings for $829 at Ritani!

14kt Gold Teardrop Dome Earrings

If you want to splurge on a pair of teardrop earrings, this is your chance. Coming in both white and yellow gold varieties, these dome earrings are made of 14kt gold metal.

Get the 14kt Gold Teardrop Dome Earrings for $795 at Ritani!

Puff Corrugated Open Hoop Earrings

Hoops haven’t gone out of style and we don’t think they ever will, especially when they’re as elegant as these corrugated open hoops!

Get the Puff Corrugated Open Hoop Earrings for $809 at Ritani!

Tapered Squared Off Hoop Earrings

Artsy? This find is for you. A square base with rounded edges gives these classics a fun and playful twist, making them an easy way to modernize your outfit.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Tapered Squared-Off Hoop Earrings for $765 at Ritani!