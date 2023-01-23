How Sami Belbase and Suman Desai are Transforming the Private Flying Experience

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When thinking about private jets, most people probably assume that they are unattainable and strictly reserved for celebrities and other high net worth individuals. However, private jet company FlyBLACK Jets is looking to transform that notion and make private air travel more accessible and much less expensive when compared to others in the industry.

Private aviation has seen a spike in recent years, likely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travelers seeking safer travel options. At the opening lunch for media at the European Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition being held in person in Geneva, Switzerland, for the first time since 2019, Kenny Dichter, Chairman and CEO of Wheels Up Experience, told the audience he has seen a transformation from private aviation being a luxury to an essential part of the lifestyle for his over 12,000 members, according to Forbes. Additionally, David Paddock, the President of General Dynamic’s Jet Aviation, speaking at the same welcome session, said after an initial 70% drop in business at the outset of Covid, sales at its FBOs have recovered to nearly 20% ahead of pre-pandemic highs.

Sami Belbase and Suman Desai saw that private aviation was a booming industry, so they founded FlyBLACK Jets in 2019. Belbase, the CEO, and Desai, the President, have a joint goal of making the private jet experience more available to the masses and more economically friendly. In years past, private air travel was synonymous with having extreme wealth or strong connections. Now, Belbase and Desai are making the experience as simple as ordering an Uber.

In the FlyBLACK app, users are able to search, book and manage private jet flights, all while having unlimited access to customer support if needed. Their highly responsive client team and unparalleled booking platform provides customers with the best possible travel experience from start to finish.

For Belbase and Desai, one of the most daunting aspects of commercial air travel is the risk of delays, security lines, and other inconveniences. With FlyBLACK, customers are able to forget about standing in long security lines, taking off their shoes and emptying their pockets. Instead, customers are often able to pull right up to the jet itself to board, eliminating any unnecessary hassle and allowing them to be in the air within a matter of minutes.

As the fastest growing private jet company in the world, FlyBLACK is set to continue transforming the aviation experience for the modern day traveler. To learn more, visit their website here.

