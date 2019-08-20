



Who’s in the mood for some shoe shopping? That’s obviously a rhetorical question. We’re always ready for some new footwear, especially when there’s a sale attached. Oh, and what do we have here? Our favorite new pair of shoes for nearly 30% off? Don’t mind if we do!

We knew we had to have these shoes the moment we saw them. They’re one part sandal, one part boot and all parts perfection. It’s no wonder they have over 200 stunning reviews!

See it: Get the Rockport Cobb Hill Collection Cobb Hill Gabby (originally $120) for just $85 at Zappos!

Shoppers are calling these shoes “absolute miracles.” Not only are they cute and stylish, but they’re also “amazingly comfortable.” One shopper even compared them to slippers! Only in feeling, of course. These shoes are made to be worn and seen out in public. As one reviewer said, they “look great with everything from pants to dresses” and will be sure to rack up the compliments either way. Another said they plan to “walk many miles in these” shoes. Good thing they’re of such “excellent quality!”

These Rockport sandals have a premium leather upper with a semi-enclosed silhouette, with cutouts throughout the vamp. The collar of the shoe reaches up to the ankle to provide support, and there’s a traditional lace-up closure so we can always customize our fit, all the way down to the open toe. There’s a zipper at the heel as well, so we won’t need to untie and retie these shoes every take we take them off and put them on!

The lining of this shoe is also made of a soft and breathable leather, because while the outside looks matter, the inside is what really counts if we want to wear these shoes farther than 10 feet away from our doorstep. Good thing they also have a cushioned footbed for maximal coziness! Don’t worry, because they also have impressive arch support. We don’t need to have one or the other. We can have both, and this shoe demonstrates exactly how it’s done!

This Gabby shoe has a durable rubber outsole, textured for traction, as well as a 1½-inch chunky heel for a boost in height that won’t send us stumbling or leave our heels hurting!

This sandal is currently still available in two colors, both of which are now under $90. There’s Black, a soft and chic shade that will be a forever classic, with a matching black outsole and Khaki, a perfect neutral with a brown outsole! Which to choose? Good question, though we’d also call that one rhetorical, because we obviously want both!

We love this sandal because it can actually transition into fall without looking crazy. Because of its semi-enclosed structure, it would actually look totally cute when worn with black tights, for example, a woolen miniskirt and a long-sleeve tee. Feel free to experiment even more with styling, especially since both colors are so easy to work with!

Shoppers have reported that this Rockport sandal fits true to size and true to width (both medium and wide widths are available!), so what are we waiting for? It’s time to join in on the fun of owning this stunner!

