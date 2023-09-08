Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to beauty treatments, we trust experts in the industry for their professional insight and experience. And no one understands the science of skincare like renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Pinsky! Together, he and Serious Skincare founder Jennifer Flavin-Stallone collaborated on an innovative alternative to injectable fillers. Trace + Erase is a needle-free product which reduces the look of wrinkles and plumps skin for a youthful appearance!

“With my background and experience as a significant contributor to the market introduction of the leading injectable dermal filler in the United States,” Dr. Pinsky said,” I was motivated to find a way to utilize the exact same skin-plumping material found in these dermal filling injectables and harness it’s youthful power into a topical, non-invasive application.”

The results are remarkable! “I cannot believe how great this product is. I’ve been totally blown away,” Flavin-Stallone gushed. “Trace + Erase has literally traced and filled in my nose-to-mouth folds, my crow’s feet crinkles and even the little wrinkles that’ve started forming…everywhere! And it has virtually erased them, filling them in overtime and plumping my skin in a non-invasive, at-home, topical treatment with no needles and no downtime.”

Trace + Erase Needle-Free Wrinkle Filler is an at-home epidermal plumper that targets deep wrinkles, lines and creases. Kiss those crow’s feet and lip lines goodbye!

Created with DermaTriPlex technology, a patented delivery treatment that smooths, plumps and revitalizes the skin. This product also adds a boost of moisture for a radiant complexion.

Customers can’t get enough of this Trace + Erase filler! “My nose to mouth line is plumper and less noticeable,” one shopper said. “The deeper wrinkles around my eyes are softened. My overall complexion just looks smoother and fuller. At 53, I can honestly say I am hooked! Worth every penny!” Another reviewer raved, “Absolutely magic! I love the new Trace +Erase. This unbelievable filler is so easy to use and the tool on the tube massages all the product into each line and wrinkle, while leaving my skin plump and hydrated. I’ve already seen a difference.”

If you’re still wondering if this is the real deal, Dr. Pinsky explains it best, stating, “Trace + Erase is a culmination of years of my research, discovery and development — in fact, the delivery platform in Trace + Erase is so unique… so specialized, it’s actually patented! So, instead of you making the trip to come see me in my office, Trace + Erase has allowed me, for the first time ever, to deliver gorgeous results and confidence right to you… right to your home.” The moral of the story? Skip the surgery and try this at-home wrinkle filler instead!

