Us Weekly advises seeking guidance from medical professionals and having a doctor review your personal medical history. The FDA and other health providers have noted warnings about the improper use of Ozempic and it is encouraged that you review your personal health history with a qualified medical professional before consuming any medication.

If you’ve been hoping to lose weight, chances are you’ve considered trying Ozempic a.k.a. semaglutide. The prescription drug was developed as a type 2 diabetes treatment but has grown in popularity as a weight loss drug, especially as celebrities have become more open about using it.

Not sure where to start? That’s understandable — and precisely why Sesame is making Ozempic evaluations and prescriptions easy — and online!

Get started with a Sesame membership to see if Ozempic (or another GLP-1 medication) is right for your weight loss journey!

So, what’s included in your three-month Sesame membership?

A video consultation with a weight loss doctor or specialist

A semaglutide (Ozempic) prescription, as well as refills, if clinically appropriate

Insurance coordination for prescription authorization

Ongoing support via unlimited messaging

Lab order (if needed)

If you’re prescribed Ozempic, you may lose 5% of your body weight within three months, 10% within six months and 15% within the first year. You can select and meet with your provider as soon as today, and if you’re prescribed, your medication will be ready to pick up at your local pharmacy typically within two to three weeks. Then you can begin!

If you’re iffy with needles, it’s important to note that Ozempic is typically prescribed as an injection — though you’ll likely only need to take it once a week. Every four weeks, your provider will decide if you need to increase or decrease your dosage.

Sesame has doctors who speak a variety of languages, and you can see their reviews and specialties before booking. You’ll pay $57 a month during each three-month subscription. Note that Ozempic is not for type 1 diabetes. It may also lead to common side effects including nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation and more. Speak with your doctor if these side effects persist after a few days.

Ready to get started on your weight loss journey? You could be meeting with a specialist within the next few hours. Try Sesame today!

