The Sexiest Colognes for Men in 2024

Does the word cologne just conjure up ideas of stale and offensive,scents worn by your father’s friends (who clearly didn’t buy into the “less is more” philosophy)? Well, don’t let your past experiences impede you from enjoying the fun, sexy, self confidence that an alluring fragrance can add to your days and nights.

Think of colognes as an extension of your outfit; a great one can be the cherry on top to make you smell better, highlight your personality, and to feel your best. Just remember what Tom Ford said, “Good manners and good cologne is what transforms the man into a gentleman!”

Now comes the seemingly hard part, how do you choose one? Unfortunately, you can’t smell a product through a computer, and if you go to a department store to test them out in person, you’ll likely be unable to tell the nuanced difference betweens the colognes after you’ve had about three sprayed in your face.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We have created a research and tested comprehensive list of awesome options that will work for just about every occasion.

We are starting off with a bang. Burberry’s Hero Cologne is a hit for pretty much everyone who smells it. It’s not overstated by any means, letting the subtle cedarwood oils at the base draw people in. And trust us, they will be drawn in (expect a lot of “what are you wearing?” during your first outing in Hero).

While it relies on that woodiness for the base, the top hammers home an exclamation of freshness that rounds out this classical masculine scent with a pleasant and inviting, almost refreshing finish.

If you’re wondering what this smells like, the bottle paints a pretty good picture. A sleek, oak colored bottle with golden hues hit the nail on the head for the understated gentleman. But what we love is that while the notes of cedar and pine may scream “winter” this is just as suitable for the warmer nights of summer, making this pick a staple that can be worn year round.

If ever a cologne could be described as “refreshing”, it’s Gucci’s Guilty Elexir De Parfum. Benzoin in the base definitely creates a lasting impression of masculinity, but there’s something about the vanilla extract, patchouli, and hints of nutmeg that combine to make this option pleasant and light in its own way.

Think spring and summer, or think of something light to still turn heads at the gym; that is what Gucci accomplished with this fragrance. It boasts a cleanness to it that other wood bases just can’t seem to capture.

If the bottle conjures up images of something almost juicy, you’re not in the wrong. The green translucent bottle with metal cap sets the stage for the interesting top notes of orange flower.

Date night? Formal affair? Reach for the warmth of Hugo Boss’ Elixir, problem solved. A pleasant incense and cardamom hybrid smell is there to greet you up top while patchouli and vetiver lurk just beneath the surface. This cologne emanates a sexy masculinity, but not in an abrasive way. It’s subdued enough that it still lets you do the talking.

When you’re not enjoying the smell, the elegant bottle is providing a very pretty thing to look at. A black lacquer exterior in a ceramic finish, toppd by a sleek gold cap, creates a bottle that you’ll want to keep until the lost drop, and maybe even after.

The bottle of Calvin Klein’s Defy cologne really sets the tone. It leans into minimalism and luxury at the same time with a super deep and rich navy color topped by a textured cap. While the outside of the bottle may have you thinking of something cool, inside resides a pleasantly warm scent option.

One spray of Defy and you’re hit with pink pepper while lavender helps to create a refreshing feel underneath. All the while, the bulk of the work is done by cocoa shell. In totality, it’s a fragrance that seamlessly blends cool and warm; think of a walk on the beach after dinner.

This cologne really shoots for the stars with its name, invoking Eros, the god of love. And you know what? It doesn’t disappoint. Be sure to give yourself a spritz if you’re looking to act as your own personal cupid.

This option emits masculinity, but not as a shout, instead opting for a whisper. It’s more focussed on sensuality than power, with top notes of lemon, mandarin, mint oil, and apple, for a mainly citrus fruit-centric experience. But it doesn’t rest on its laurels there, clary sage essence, vetiver, patchouli, sandalwood and vanilla are just a few of the other notes that round this option out for a cologne that playfully tows the line between woody and fresh.

And of course, Versace also doesn’t disappoint when it comes to offering a luxury experience through and through. The packaging arrives in an understated black box with Barocco tissue paper to really set the tone. Spray some of this before, well, anything. Trust us, you’ll want to.

Atlantis by Blu Atlas is ambitious to say the least, taking its inspiration from the coastal jungle of Bali and aiming for a cologne that is equal parts sensual and fresh.

That freshness comes through as lemon up top and peach and apricot in the middle. The sensuality? Now that comes through in just about every other note, namely: the lavender, the clary sage, the violet and the musk. And we also appreciate that Atlantis skips the parabens, phthalates and sulfates for this year round scent.

Blu Atlas accomplishes a wonderful combination, the fresh notes up top lure you in, while the deeper more sensual ones are very close behind. Feel free to use it for special occasions, but you’ll most likely want to wear it every day, perhaps even to the office. And you know what? It’s perfectly suitable for that as well. Your coworkers will thank you.

You’ve probably seen the ads, and you’ve definitely smelled Dior Sauvage before. This super popular cologne has been around since 2015, and in that time has grown to be a classic. Dior describes it as inspired by the “desert in the magical hour of twilight”. That is to say, this cologne combines a certain coolness with an underlying presence of warmth.

With that description comes an inherent element of adventure attached to this cologne. Use that as inspiration, and take it with you when you travel, when you’re meeting someone new, or when you’re tackling anything uncharted and exciting.

So how does Sauvage accomplish this? Glad you asked. It starts up top with a juicy note of bergamot while vanilla extract lives underneath for a cologne that is unique while also being an instant classic.

Is this pick a bit pricier? Yes. Is it worth every cent? Also yes. Tom Ford has established itself as a top tier brand that demonstrates pure class, quality, and an underlying sex appeal with everything that it makes. This cologne capitalizes on that vibe perfectly, not going overboard in any way while still leaving you having to respond with “Oh, it’s Tom Ford Tuscan Leather” multiple times a day (probably).

Pairing the raw animalism of leather with some more sensual notes of jasmine and black suede, this cologne hits all the right notes in accomplishing sensuality, sexuality, and suaveness.

With a pricier pick like this, it’s designed to be savored. Treat yourself to using it for special events so you can really take it in and enjoy the experience. Unless of course you want to just wear it everyday. We really wouldn’t blame you for that either.

Quickly establishing itself as a classic, Bleu de Chanel emits a classy timelessness right from the first spray. It’s masculine, certainly, promoting and ensuring a sexy confidence upon the first sniff.

Opening with the powerful freshness of citrus-scented top notes, Grapefruit and Lemon, the first hit of this scent also includes a hint of Mint and Pink Pepper. The middle notes feature a spicy array of aromas, including Ginger, Nutmeg, and Jasmine for a depth that you wouldn’t expect with so many lighter top notes.

As it settles in, this fragrance delivers sensual woody base notes in the form of incense, vetiver, cedar, sandalwood, patchouli, labdanum, and white musk – a heady concoction that’s just dying to ensnare the senses of anyone who happens to be close by.

Housed in a strong, simple bottle of deep and mysterious blue, this scent is definitely one to try if you haven’t already. As we said, it’s a classic, and it won’t take you long to be hooked. Consider it for a date, consider it for confidence before a big presentation. Heck, consider it when you’re home alone to treat yourself.

Doesn’t the name just make you want to go into uncharted territory and experience something new? That’s no accident, this pick is inspired by the power and strength of Napoleon, so let it motivate you to plunge into uncharted territories and new realms of fun and excitement.

Top notes of apple, bergamot, blackcurrant leaves and pineapple give this cologne a fresh, juicy hit, whilst its middle notes of birch, jasmine, patchouli, and pink berries provide an earthy, floral contrast. Rounding out the base are notes of ambergris, musk, oakmoss, and vanilla for a seductive, musky scent that’ll stay with you all day.

For us, it’s the attention to detail every step of the way with Aventus; you can even add an engraving to the elegant bottle if you want. And just so you know, each purchase of Creed Aventus results in one tree being planted. So not only will you smell good, but you’ll be doing your part to keep the earth looking clean and beautiful as well.

A sexier take on the original Yves Saint Laurent Y cologne, this upgraded Intense version is one that will be sure to turn heads. A powerful and highly sensual interpretation of its predecessor, this cologne adds Blue Juniper for extra spice and raw sexuality.

It features top notes of ginger, bergamot and juniper berries which lend it a juicy, spicy scent upon first sniff. Go deeper, and you’ll find the herbaceous middle notes of sage, geranium, and lavender. The base notes of vetiver, patchouli and cedar give it a woody fragrance that’s hard to stay away from.

In keeping with the iconic bottle of the original Y cologne, this Intense Eau De Parfum has the same shape you know and love, but with a darker twist. Instead of leaving a little transparency in the glass, this bottle is a deep dark shade of night-blue all the way through. Think mystery, think daring, think sexy.

Forget dark and mysterious masculinity, this fragrance is all about competition, exploration, and getting out on the waves (hence its name). Similar to its namesake, a high tech racing yacht, Prada Luna Rossa Ocean will give you the thrill of the open seas and spark infectious joy in everyone you meet.

The invite into this scent is bergamot, pink pepper and artemisia with additional notes of iris, lavender, and sage to ease you in for a certainly defined freshness, while beneath that lurks iris, vetiver, patchouli and musks that elevate this into a sensual and masculine experience overall.

Luna Rossa Ocean may seem complex, but it’s a straightforward and pleasant experience. Layer it on when you’re feeling like you need some excitement in your life, and let it inspire you to take a fun chance.

The sleek, black bottle with that iconic horseriding logo really says it all. You know it and you love it, and with good reason. Ralph Lauren’s Polo Black is a staple of masculine scents with a level of mystery that is almost hard to find in this day and age.

Woody yet fresh, this cologne dabbles in some intense and impressive contrast with notes of iced mango, mandarin, and lemon up top for a cool and crisp introduction. But right behind that are mid notes like jasmine and base notes of moss, tonka bean, patchouli, and cedarwood culminating in a hyper crisp scent overall.

This cologne is designed for a man that lives in an “urban and elegant lifestyle.” So for the sleek and cool man that spends his summer nights gallivanting around the concrete jungle, Polo Black will only make that night more complete. Additionally, it pairs nicely with: spring walks through central park, summer weddings, and late nights on the beach.

What could possibly be more masculine than a cologne that comes in a bottle shaped like a fist? Only the Brave from Diesel is a unique and provocative scent that represents the ultimate in masculinity – victory, strength, and conviction.

There have been a few iterations of this epically popular fragrance, but we’re taking it back to where it all began and keeping the original scent on our list – and for good reason. With its top notes of amalfi lemon and mandarin orange, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is just another fruity fragrance. But you’d be wrong.

At its heart, this cologne features notes of violet and virginia cedar, with a pop of coriander thrown in. Even if you don’t care for this polarizing herb, it blends in well with the sensual base notes of amber, leather, French labdanum, benzoin, and styrax.

These scents work together to deliver you a veritable cocktail of sexiness that’s magnetic and explosive. Ask any woman what their favorite men’s scent is, and many of them will mention this iconic cologne. Go on, be brave and give this fragrance a try today.

1 Million by Paco Rabanne is another popular cologne you’ve likely seen around – after all, that bottle definitely hangs around in your memory! Inspired by a solid gold ingot, the packaging really tells you all you need to know about this cologne. It’s bold, it’s powerful, it’s attention-grabbing. And that’s just the beginning.

The notes that make this cologne what it is include an enticing blend of sparkling citrus, heady spice, and rugged leather. The top notes are blood mandarin and grapefruit, with a refreshing hint of mint. The middle notes are cinnamon and rose with plenty of spicy aromas, and the base notes feature amber, leather, Indian patchouli, and some provocative woody notes.

With a scent combination like that, it’s no wonder that this is considered one of the sexiest colognes for men. If the gold bar bottle didn’t draw you in, then the fragrance itself definitely will.

The name and the bottle of this cologne really do scream “masculine”. Inside the bottle, Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier also pays tribute to the masculine by taking inspiration from a somewhat unconventional vision of masculinity, the sailor.

This pick comes housed in a bottle shaped like a male torso, complete with a striped sailor’s shirt – something that Jean Paul Gaultier himself depicts as an emblem of both freedom and seduction. In true seafaring fashion, the cologne itself is a siren-song to any who smell it, urging those around you to get a closer smell.

It includes fresh floral top notes of lavender, mint, cardamom, bergamot, and artemisia that blend with middle notes of cinnamon, orange blossom, and caraway for a fresh, yet enticing scent. Rounding out the scent are base notes of vanilla, tonka bean, amber, sandalwood, and cedar to bring out the raw masculinity in any guy.

Designed to encapsulate what it is to be a man, in every way, shape, and form, this fragrance is for the modern man who’s intense yet sensible, and masculine yet gentle. It encourages you to find your own version of masculinity and lead the way in your life.

Frequently Asked Questions

What cologne scent are women most attracted to?

Women tend to be mostly attracted to scents that have notes of cedar, sandalwood, and vanilla, but of course, it depends on their personal preference.

What is the best way to try out a cologne?

First and foremost, it’s important to realize that colognes won’t smell the same on everybody’s skin, which is why testing one before purchasing is so important. The best way to try one out is to first spray it onto a blotter strip, which are standard and should be available anywhere that sells colognes. If you like what you smell, give your wrists a spritz or two to see how it works for you personally.

How can I make my cologne last longer on my skin?

One theory to make your cologne last is by applying it to pulse points. The logic guiding this is that these areas emit heat to help the scent last longer.

Additionally, cologne will begin to evaporate once it’s been sprayed onto your skin, but having moisturized skin can be helpful for delaying this evaporation. A quick pro tip is to lightly apply vaseline or another petroleum based product to your pulse points before spraying the cologne on.

What’s the difference between Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette?

The key difference is that Eau de Parfum is made with 15%-20% perfume oils, and Eau de Toilette is made with only 10%. This means that Eau de Parfum has a higher concentration and will usually last longer.

Where should I apply my cologne?

Pulse points, pulse points, pulse points. This term refers to anywhere that you can feel your heartbeat. Why? These areas emanate more heat, which will help to activate the cologne better, or so the theory goes. This means your neck, your wrist, and near the crease of your cologne.

If this doesn’t appeal to you, you can always follow Coco Chanel’s advice, and apply it “wherever one wants to be kissed”.