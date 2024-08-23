Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are always going to be new skincare tools to add to your beauty arsenal. But ones that repeatedly follow through on their promises deserve a permanent spot in your lineup. If you’re looking for a multitasking product that helps fight signs of aging, grab the Ageless Sculpting Wand for Face & Neck while it’s finally back in stock at Shaklee!

The wand helps defy time by defying signs of aging. It’s created with a power8 peptide blend that is clinically tailored to smooth deep lines and wrinkles. It also supports collagen synthesis over time. The brand says the peptide blend also helps the skin look smoother, firmer and more lifted-looking on the face, neck and décolletage. It’s easy to use too — the stainless steel roller ball applies the product directly to your skin. The roller ball also sculpts and massages your skin as you glide it over it, the formula delivering deep hydration.

Get the Shaklee Youth Ageless Sculpting Wand for $87 at Shaklee!

In a study conducted by the brand, 100% of users showed improved skin firmness 15 minutes after the first application, and 100% of participants demonstrated even more skin firmness after 28 days.

The wand actually provides viable results that reviewers praise. “Single best anti-aging product I’ve ever used!” one said. “This product is incredible! I love the way it works within minutes making my skin look smoother and wrinkles are diminished. It’s also fading my sun damage spots, which tend to darken when I have sun exposure (even with sunscreen), so this wand is helping me stay on top of it and keep it fading. Also, I feel like it’s making my neck firmer, too, and that is a hard spot to target.”

“Personally, I’ve been so happy with the Youth skincare up to this point that I didn’t really care if this wand made a difference or not,” another explained. “So I gave it the hardest job of all … diminish my deeper lines around the mouth, along with smaller ‘above lip’ lines. I’m less than two weeks into this and can already see a difference! I wasn’t expecting much, but now that it’s happening, I can’t wait to see what it will look like a couple of months down the road.”

And if you want to complete your anti-aging skincare routine, make sure to check out the Youth Ageless Sculpting Wand for Eyes as well!

