This Hydration Peptide Cream Leaves My Skin Dewy and Plump

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My skin has never been so dry since moving from the Northeast to my new home in Charleston, South Carolina. I thought the harsh winters wreaked enough havoc on my skin, but the nearly year-round tropical temperatures are taking a toll on it. Recently, I began using a hydration cream from Shani Darden, a celebrity esthetician and founder of the Shani Darden Skin Care line, and I can’t stop staring at my hydrated and plump skin!

Related: The 17 Best Hydrating Moisturizers in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The whole purpose of moisturizers is that they’re hydrating, but some are better at that job than others. If you have dry skin or just want a moisturizer that will quench your skin’s thirst, start with […]

This rich, oil-free moisturizer hydrates my skin better than handfuls of other products ever have. I look forward to applying it morning and night after working through my skincare routines. I find it so soothing, mainly after I apply retinol — it combats any redness and dry skin that the potent ingredient can cause.

Get the Shani Darden Hydration Peptide Cream for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

What’s the secret behind the cream? Its results are thanks to the formula, which is packed with peptides that support collagen and elasticity and leave skin visibly firm and plump. There is also hydrosella, which offers up to 72 hours of hydration. Lastly, the moisturizer includes squalane, which helps to lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier. The combination results in dewy and plump skin that looks refreshed and hydrated all day.

But don’t just take my word for it! Amazon shoppers also praise the visible results that the cream gives.

“I use it after retinol treatment,” a five-star reviewer said. “It’s a very nice moisturizer. Leaves my skin smooth and soft.”

“Makes My skin look dewy,” another wrote. “Saw this on an Instagram influencer video and decided to buy it. Great purchase! I wear it under my makeup in the morning, and it makes my face look super moisturized and dewy.”

Want dewy and plump skin too? Head to Amazon now to snag a bottle of the hydration peptide cream.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Shani Darden Hydration Peptide Cream for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.