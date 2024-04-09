Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s something special about iconic brands creating impressive merch. It gives shoppers a chance to put their favorite brands and logos on full display with the help of fashion essentials like T-shirts and hoodies. Plus, they’re always super trendy and versatile.

AriZona is known and loved for its iconic iced teas. From Mucho Mango to Green Tea and the iconic Lemon flavor, there are so many yummy flavors to choose from. Right now, the beloved brand is introducing a new KidZ Merch collection. It’s designed to spark the imagination, courtesy of playful designs, classic motifs and colorful accents.

Have an Iced Day Hoodie

You’ll be rocking a smile each and every time you pull this hoodie on. It has cute, colorful smiley faces with the signature AriZona Iced Tea logo.

Get the Have an Iced Day for just $34.99 at AriZona!

Flavors T-Shirt

What’s your favorite flavor? The back of this cozy T-shirt has a recap of AriZona’s iconic iced tea flavors.

Get the Flavors T-Shirt for just $19.99 at AriZona!

Cool Cactus T-Shirt

You’ll be cool as a cucumber with this lightweight T-shirt. It’s made of 100% cotton for maximum comfort.

Get the Cool Cactus T-Shirt for just $19.99 at AriZona!

Have an Iced Day Sherbert Crewneck

Spread a little extra cheer with the help of this cozy crewneck. The colorful emoji and cheerful design are sure enough to ensure you have a good day. Obsessed!

Get the Have an Iced Day Sherbet Crewback for just $29.99 at AriZona!